Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

Kanye "Ye" West secretly unveiled his YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show in Los Angeles on May 1, an extremely low-key affair that barely revealed any clothing or fashion designs at all. Instead, the focus was on a group of skinhead models wearing skin-tight white T-shirts with black pants.

Ye quietly began working on YEEZY SEASON 10 in late April 2023, casting models with shaved heads by way of a last-minute casting call at an LA warehouse.

The focus was clearly on the fact that the presentation existed at all, really, though Ye was nowhere to be found (after initially setting the scene, Ye reportedly spent the night in a car with similarly secret wife, Bianca Censori).

YEEZY SEASON 10's set was sparse. It was held in a rugged-looking store in West Hollywood, with little of note aside from barren industrial walls, rows of lightly-dressed models holding candles, and a sound system.

Ye's YEEZY SEASON 10 invite, posted by the typical Ye stan pages (Ye's preferred form of communication these days), didn't actually mention YEEZY SEASON 10 by name, simply stating YZY FREE as the event's title.

It's possible that Ye's presentation wasn't actually the proper YEEZY SEASON 10 show and merely a teaser — given the sparse nature of the invite, who's to say? — but reports did posit that this was YEEZY SEASON 10 so, let's assume so.

Considering the recent skin-tight thermal-style outfits that've been uploaded by Ye's obsessive fan pages over the past few weeks, we'd have assumed that Ye would've shown a more cohesive clothing selection.

Even the disastrous YEEZY SEASON 9 show, rife as that was with looks that never got produced, actually had plenty of "real" outfits.

Expect this meager offering to represent the future of Ye's YEEZY (or YZY) brand going forward, unless that adidas partnership does come back into being as rumors suggested last year.

Assuming that adidas is long gone, though, Ye will presumably be relegated to these sort of weird pop-up events attended exclusively by his most fanatical devotees.

Without press releases, mainstream coverage, and a more widespread push, YEEZY SEASON shows are destined to be fodder for Ye's cult and no one else.

Which is well-deserved, honestly, given the toxicity of Ye's vile anti-Semitic comments from last year. Ye did this to himself.