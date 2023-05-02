Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Kanye "Ye" West secretly unveiled his YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show in Los Angeles on May 1, an extremely low-key affair that barely revealed any clothing or fashion designs at all. Instead, the focus was on a group of skinhead models wearing skin-tight white T-shirts with black pants.

Ye quietly began working on YEEZY SEASON 10 in late April 2023, casting models with shaved heads by way of a last-minute casting call at an LA warehouse.

The focus was clearly on the fact that the presentation existed at all, really, though Ye was nowhere to be found (after initially setting the scene, Ye reportedly spent the night in a car with similarly secret wife, Bianca Censori).

YEEZY SEASON 10's set was sparse. It was held in a rugged-looking store in West Hollywood, with little of note aside from barren industrial walls, rows of lightly-dressed models holding candles, and a sound system.

Ye's YEEZY SEASON 10 invite, posted by the typical Ye stan pages (Ye's preferred form of communication these days), didn't actually mention YEEZY SEASON 10 by name, simply stating YZY FREE as the event's title.

It's possible that Ye's presentation wasn't actually the proper YEEZY SEASON 10 show and merely a teaser — given the sparse nature of the invite, who's to say? — but reports did posit that this was YEEZY SEASON 10 so, let's assume so.

Considering the recent skin-tight thermal-style outfits that've been uploaded by Ye's obsessive fan pages over the past few weeks, we'd have assumed that Ye would've shown a more cohesive clothing selection.

Even the disastrous YEEZY SEASON 9 show, rife as that was with looks that never got produced, actually had plenty of "real" outfits.

Expect this meager offering to represent the future of Ye's YEEZY (or YZY) brand going forward, unless that adidas partnership does come back into being as rumors suggested last year.

Assuming that adidas is long gone, though, Ye will presumably be relegated to these sort of weird pop-up events attended exclusively by his most fanatical devotees.

Without press releases, mainstream coverage, and a more widespread push, YEEZY SEASON shows are destined to be fodder for Ye's cult and no one else.

Which is well-deserved, honestly, given the toxicity of Ye's vile anti-Semitic comments from last year. Ye did this to himself.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Met Gala Brought Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Back Together

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Giant Cats & Metallic Thongs Aside, Met Gala Menswear Was All Too Safe

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Roaches To Literal Meowing, the 2023 Met Gala Was Kinda Wild

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk Talks Archival Yohji Yamamoto Look for Met Gala 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 2023 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Did the Most

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023