Kate Moss' Tabloid-Scandalizing "Naked Dress" Is Up For Auction

Fashion's most famous slip dress is going to auction. On April 16, the London-based Kerry Taylor Auctions will begin accepting offers for an exact match of the silvery, see-through slip Kate Moss wore to Elite Model Management's 1993 "Look Of The Year" party.

Then 19 years old, Moss unwittingly created a major tabloid moment by wearing the clingy number. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” Moss told British Vogue last year. “It was the flash that made it look naked... When I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was.”

Since then, the slip dress — a design from Liza Bruce's Spring/Summer 1994 collection — has been immortalized as one of Moss' most memorable fashion moments (not to mention a piece of '90s fashion history).

To be clear, the garment going to auction (Lot 170, to be exact) was not physically worn by Kate Moss — rather, it's a Liza Bruce original identical to the one donned by the supermodel. According to Kerry Taylor Auctions, another version of the frock is currently housed in the collection of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kerry Taylor Auctions expects the dress to sell for a sum between £200 and £300 (approximately $253 and $380 at the time of writing) — a bit of an underestimate, in our opinion.