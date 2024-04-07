Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kate Moss' Tabloid-Scandalizing "Naked Dress" Is Up For Auction

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Fashion's most famous slip dress is going to auction. On April 16, the London-based Kerry Taylor Auctions will begin accepting offers for an exact match of the silvery, see-through slip Kate Moss wore to Elite Model Management's 1993 "Look Of The Year" party.

Then 19 years old, Moss unwittingly created a major tabloid moment by wearing the clingy number. “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” Moss told British Vogue last year. “It was the flash that made it look naked... When I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since then, the slip dress — a design from Liza Bruce's Spring/Summer 1994 collection — has been immortalized as one of Moss' most memorable fashion moments (not to mention a piece of '90s fashion history).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

To be clear, the garment going to auction (Lot 170, to be exact) was not physically worn by Kate Moss — rather, it's a Liza Bruce original identical to the one donned by the supermodel. According to Kerry Taylor Auctions, another version of the frock is currently housed in the collection of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kerry Taylor Auctions expects the dress to sell for a sum between £200 and £300 (approximately $253 and $380 at the time of writing) — a bit of an underestimate, in our opinion.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSamba OG Core White
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Carne Bollente x HighsnobietyIch bin ein Berliner Hoodie Navy
$101.75
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Sold out
GramicciNylon Cap Deep Olive Coyote
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • Converse's Dressy Skate Loafers Means Shred-Ready Business
  • With Zara, Samuel Ross Wants To Find “Solutions for Humanity” (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
  • Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now