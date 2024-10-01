Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Velvet, the Most Classic Nike Skate Shoe Has Never Looked So Plush

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's getting chilly outside, so Nike SB is ensuring its skater bois are covered for the season with stylish seasonal layers...and the plushest skate shoes.

Nike SB's Zoom Janoski OG+ SE sneaker, an upgraded version of Stefan Janoski's signature skate shoe, has been wrapped in delicious velvet for a "City of Cinema" take.

If the name "City of Cinema" sounds familiar, your intuitions are correct. Earlier this year, sneaker leakers revealed Nike SB's "City of Cinema" Dunk Low sneakers covered in luscious velvet and, at first, questionable brown staining.

Thankfully, the final version was free of brown-colored soles.

The Nike SB Janoski sneaker continues the story established with the Dunk. Both celebrate Paris' opulent, culturally-rich theaters, which attract tourists and art aficionados alike yearly.

The two Nike SB models honored Paris' iconic fashion scene with "City of Style" colorways, which debuted in April. It's safe to say that Nike's skateboarding line enjoys visiting the French capital.

Nike SB has blessed skaters with luxurious Janoskis in the past. For the Holiday of 2016, Santa delivered a velvet green Janoski skate shoe.

The City of Cinema Janoski just appears a bit more plush than previous efforts. Perhaps it's the olive green shades and Parisian energy that really bring out the lavishness of it all.

It also really makes you want to listen to your intrusive thoughts and run your hands across the upper several times for that pleasing light-to-dark textural transition.

Anywho, Nike SB's Zoom Janoski OG+ SE "City of Cinema" sneakers have already begun to land at a few international Nike stores and skate shops. The pairs are available at Premier for a smooth price of $100.

What a steal for arguably the most luxe Janoskis ever.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
