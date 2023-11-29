There's Nothing Special About Keanu Reeves' Outfits, Which Is Actually Special

Keanu Reeves is a chameleon of an actor, effortless evolving from early aughts rom-com love interests to besuited assassin, though his fashion sense more conventional. He dons a tux with ease but he's most at home all bundled up for a late November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles. Is autumn in Los Angeles even a thing? Considering that it was a mild 60 degrees when Keanu was heading to the show, maybe so.

The man can do no wrong, as evidenced by his beanie and V-neck sweater under a coat that falls just so below the waist of his straight-legged pants.

With a scarf tossed carelessly — and yet, so intentionally — around his neck and rugged boots, Keanu looks like he’s playing the small-town love interest in a Hallmark movie, ready to sweep a big-city girl off of her feet at an outdoor market. A real man's man.

In reality, Keanu let his hair down to perform on Kimmel with his band Dogstar (the man can do it all!), which might be why he’s also channeling an early aughts rockstar look with his clothes.

He didn't even change for the performance, wearing the same normal-dude jeans and brown boots onstage. Because Keanu is too cool to care about costumes, y'know.

On lesser beings, this look could come off a little careless, but the cut of his jeans over boots and monochrome layers up top scream capital-S Style, instead of “I just picked this sweater up off of my floor.” Maybe it’s the crooked beanie or maybe it’s just that Keanu is always going to be Keanu.