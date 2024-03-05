noir kei ninomiya's Floral Reeboks Are Furiously Pumped

Florals for fall might actually be groundbreaking, even more so when the flowers bloom from iconic Reebok heels designed by a COMME des GARÇONS alum.

Kei Ninomiya recently presented his eponymous noir label's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during the bustling Paris Fashion Week. The collection included perhaps the boldest floral dresses — like gowns made of hairy flowers — of the season. There were some pretty cool Reebok shoes, too.

Indeed, noir kei ninomiya debuted reworked Reebok Instapump Fury shoes in two versions, Lace "Yuki" and Flower "Kumo." Each bold edition comes in three colorways, including the model's famed "Citron" scheme, that neon yellow, black, and red color combination seen on the original 90s pairs and Maison Margiela's collabs.

Some noir kei ninomiya x Reebok Instapump Fury shoes were heavily embellished with air pump florals, arguably out-pumping MSCHF's Reebok sneakers. At the same time, others boasted dainty lace uppers finished with flowery arrangements.

noir kei ninomiya's Reebok shoes rounded off with a nice thick, raised heel, which was a little taller and chunkier than the OG Instapumps but not nearly as tall as Margiela's initial take.

Alongside the footwear, noir kei ninomiya served up some cute star-shaped Reebok handbags, topped with the same floral air pumps as the sneakers.

noir kei ninomiya reveals that its Reebok shoes and accessories were "customized" for the FW24 show, meaning the pieces may not see the light beyond the runway. Of course, that didn't stop fans from asking the magic question: "When do these drop?" So...how about it, noir kei ninomiya?