Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Special Edition Vinyl Is Gucci-Cladded

It's crazy to realize that Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly dropped eight years ago in 2015, blessing us with tracks like "Alright" and "The Blacker the Berry." Now, Lamar's Grammy-winning album is officially a luxurious masterpiece.

Interscope recently launched a special edition To Pimp A Butterfly vinyl, which is more than just the typical offering of a disc and cover art jacket. The vinyl is quite literally a work of art — Gucci-cladded art, at that.

Lamar's vinyl — limited to only 100 units — arrives in custom patterned packaging designed by the Italian luxury house, topped with a gilded Gucci seal of approval.

Gucci continues to surprise us with us team-ups (we didn't see the Vans collab coming at all), and swaddling a Kendrick Lamar vinyl joins the list.

Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly vinyl also boasts a special cover created by American contemporary artist Lauren Halsey. Again, the cover is a true work of art, arriving in a gallery-quality giclée print — all secured atop a custom-dyed linen jacket.

As far as the artwork, Halsey hits the nail in capturing the spirit of Lamar's lyrics and the overall project — which explored Lamar's personal experiences as a Black man and themes regarding the Black community.

With Halsey making the project museum-worthy and Gucci wrapping it all up, the To Pimp A Butterfly vinyl doesn't come cheap — it's currently going for $2,500 on Interscope's website. Here's a deal alert, though: a large-scale collectible Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined catalog comes with each purchase.