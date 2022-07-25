Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Liverpool's Retail Experience Now Includes Kick Game

Written by Sam Cole in Stores
Kick Game
The retail experience of one of the UK's most iconic cities is undergoing a seismic shift as a series of premium streetwear and sneaker stores flock to Liverpool. Continuing its upwards growth, Kick Game marks its first weekend in its new northwestern store space.

There's something exciting happening in the North West of England. No longer is the best of streetwear and sneakers confined to the borders of London – now, the industry is setting its sights on the nation's fifth biggest Metropolitan area to set up shop.

A few years ago, SEVENSTORE opened its doors, bringing a carefully curated selection of leading (and fledging) brands, as well as an impactful events lineup to the heart of Liverpool. Since then, the city's cultural expansion has continued, with 2022 marking particularly strong strides.

Most recently, it was the turn of FLANNELS to kick open doors onto a wide-spanning retail destination that offered a first of its kind for the city, already marked by huge success.

Now, it's the turn of Kick Game to root itself. Serving the next step in its strategy to reshape the face of sneaker resale culture across the UK and Europe, the new space follows a milestone event at Paris Fashion Week, as well as stores across London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.

With its first weekend in Merseyside complete, Kick Game looks forward to being a key part of Liverpool's fast-evolving streetwear revolution. For those in the city (or planning a trip), you can find the new space at Liverpool One.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
