Miu Miu's New Balances Were Already Super Flat. Now, They're Super Shiny
Chunky dad shoes? Forget about them. Miu Miu and New Balance are keeping this flat-soled train moving right along with new (and shiny) 530 SL sneakers.
Miu Miu and New Balance turn up the brightness on their 530 SL collab, introducing the super-flat sneakers in fresh, shimmering silver colorways.
One leather pair gets a full-on silver coating, while the other shoe presents silver paneling and creamy mesh moments for a classic performance-y dad shoe vibe. Of course, both come stamped with Miu Miu badges and New Balance logos, reiterating the iconic crossover between fashion's hottest luxury brand and the equally red-hot sneaker label.
Miu Miu and New Balance are fresh off their mule-fied 530 sneakers, which are quite literally the OG 530 SL collaboration gone sneaker-slip-on mashup (literally same colorways and all).
And Miu Miu's New Balances, which often feature Italian-made constructions, don't come cheap. The luxury sneakers carry price tags fetching over $1,000. However, that hasn't stopped the Miu Miu boys and girls for flexing them in the streets. Despite them being quite the investment, I feel like I've been seeing them more and more on social media.
Miu Miu's latest silver New Balance 530 sneakers are said to be now available in-store, according to sneaker leakers. And they'll probably retail around the same $1K price range as with previous efforts.
Neither brand has officially announced the new 530 sneakers, but I've got my fingers crossed for a drop on Miu Miu's website soon.