Miu Miu's New Balances Were Already Super Flat. Now, They're Super Shiny

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Chunky dad shoes? Forget about them. Miu Miu and New Balance are keeping this flat-soled train moving right along with new (and shiny) 530 SL sneakers.

Miu Miu and New Balance turn up the brightness on their 530 SL collab, introducing the super-flat sneakers in fresh, shimmering silver colorways.

One leather pair gets a full-on silver coating, while the other shoe presents silver paneling and creamy mesh moments for a classic performance-y dad shoe vibe. Of course, both come stamped with Miu Miu badges and New Balance logos, reiterating the iconic crossover between fashion's hottest luxury brand and the equally red-hot sneaker label.

Miu Miu and New Balance are fresh off their mule-fied 530 sneakers, which are quite literally the OG 530 SL collaboration gone sneaker-slip-on mashup (literally same colorways and all).

And Miu Miu's New Balances, which often feature Italian-made constructions, don't come cheap. The luxury sneakers carry price tags fetching over $1,000. However, that hasn't stopped the Miu Miu boys and girls for flexing them in the streets. Despite them being quite the investment, I feel like I've been seeing them more and more on social media.

Miu Miu's latest silver New Balance 530 sneakers are said to be now available in-store, according to sneaker leakers. And they'll probably retail around the same $1K price range as with previous efforts.

Neither brand has officially announced the new 530 sneakers, but I've got my fingers crossed for a drop on Miu Miu's website soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
