Lil Tjay's Night at the KidSuper Theater

KidSuper knows how to put on a show.

We've seen KidSuper's Colm Dillane do so as a guest designer at Louis Vuitton and for his own label. After staging fashion shows in the style of art auctions and comedy shows, what's next? Dillane headed to Paris' historic Odéon Theatre to put on a KidSuper play.

Titled "How To Find an Idea," KidSuper's play was centered on inspiration and creativity, sprinkled with motivational quotes and, of course, looks from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

1 / 3 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

It undoubtedly inspired fellow artists in attendance, like musician Lil Tjay. "I enjoyed the motivational speech at the end of the show," Tjay said to me. "I like seeing people from New York win."

Iyad Bouzommita

KidSuper SS24 shined courtesy of an all-star team, including lighting designer and multi-disciplinary artist Thierry Dreyfus (catwalk lighting for Yves Saint Laurent and Helmut Lang), theater company The Big Funk (A Streetcar Named Desire, IN MY OTHER LIFE), and choreographer Léo Walk ( (Christine and the Queens) and Walk's dance company La Marcha Bleue.

A special shoutout goes out to the show's many characters, too, those on and off the stage.

Lil Tjay counted for the latter, witnessing KidSuper's latest spectacle from the venue's velvety seats while outfitted in a look picked straight from the SS24 collection.

1 / 3 Iyad Bouzommita Iyad Bouzommita Iyad Bouzommita

Tjay's outfit included a KidSuper Football Club knit polo paired with bleached denim pants, wheat-colored Danner boots (a new KidSuper x Danner team-up, perhaps?), and KidSuper super gloves — styled by Taisha Suero, who also served as the show's lead stylist.

Tjay's personal 'fit check? "Fire."

1 / 6 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

On stage, KidSuper SS24 looks came in the form of patchwork suits, artwork-stamped trench coats, and classic button shirts blanketed with Dillane's famed face motif.

A fishnet 'fit was entangled with new iterations of the brand's coveted Kissing bag. Suits were briefcases, and leather bags were shaped like floral vases.

Aside from his own, Tjay's favorite SS24 look was the "corduroy suits with the paintings" worn by the play's performers. "Three people stood next to each other and the paintings on their backs created an eye. It was crazy!" In this case, crazy is a good thing.

1 / 3 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

KidSuper SS24 was art. It was fashion. It was fun and extra imaginative. The latest collection and show didn't disappoint, to say the least — and Lil Tjay agrees.

"[KidSuper's] show was amazing. It was different," Tjay recalled. "It was a play but also a fashion show, which I didn't expect."

The energy was also on-point at Kidsuper's afterparty, which Lil Tjay, a Bronx native, described as "New York vibes in Paris."

Iyad Bouzommita

KidSuper was quite the curtain-closer to Tjay's eventful and first Paris Fashion Week, which saw the musician attend shows like Kenzo and BLUEMARBLE SS24.

Tjay, who is days away from dropping his next album, 222, will be back to Paris, though. The artist is already planning his return to the stylish French city, hoping to attend more shows and potentially even walk for one. In other words, keep an eye out for him on the Paris runways.

Who knows? Maybe we'll catch him in KidSuper's next production. Let's hope Dillane is reading this.