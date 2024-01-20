KidSuper's String Theory Pulled an Iconic Runway Moment

KidSuper's Fall/Winter 2024 String Theory is simple: pull some strings and get an iconic Ronaldinho runway moment.

Yep, the legendary footballer walked for KidSuper's FW24 presentation, appearing in an oversized fur coat paired with bleached denim and a shirt of himself. It's too much iconic-ness for one moment.

It's all pretty full circle moment for KidSuper's Colm Dillane, who is a mega Ronaldinho fan. In addition to the retired player inspiring past KidSuper pieces, Ronaldinho himself stepped out in a full KidSuper 'fit in 2023.

A few days before the FW24 show, KidSuper x Ronaldinho jerseys hit the internet, debuting collaborative kits featuring a young Ronaldinho and his famous number, 10. This came just after KidSuper collaborated with Barnsley FC for kits in 2023.

Fast forward to January 20, Ronaldinho became a KidSuper model.

KidSuper's shows are typically big affairs, from comedy show setups to literal plays, followed up with surprise appearances from even bigger names. KidSuper's latest didn't skip a beat, of course.

KidSuper FW24 also saw musician and founding member of the Diplomats Jim Jones walk the show in a big ole fuzzy coat and a burgundy suit. At the same time, familiar faces like Gunna, Westside Gunn, and Pierre Bourne watched from the front row.

KidSuper's clothes were another gift in itself, delivering more elevated takes on its wearable art. It sort of echoed the essence of the designer's Louis Vuitton collection.

Ultimately, we were met with large outerwear, nicely done suits, chunky knits, and denim sets emblazoned with KidSuper's artful faces and tasteful dye jobs. There were also many fluffy pieces, graphic-abundant handbags, and a fresh batch of Diemme boots.

In closing out this lesson in KidSuper's string theory, literal strings hung above the runway, dangling over the heads of icons — now, KidSuper models — Ronaldinho and Jim Jones.