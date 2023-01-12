Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton Brings on KidSuper's Colm Dillane to Follow Virgil's Footsteps

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Ahead of its highly-anticipated menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on January 19, Louis Vuitton this morning revealed that the presentation will feature pieces co-created by KidSuper designer Colm Dillane.

Dillane — who is the artist and entertainer behind Brooklyn-based label KidSuper — is rumored to have been subtly working out of the French luxury house’s Parisian studio for a number of months ahead of next week’s show.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While nothing has been said of Dillane’s position post-PFW, it’s understood that the designer has collaborated with the house as a guest designer, something the studio will continue to do for the forseeable.

Of course, the question of who will finally be revealed as the successor of Virgil Abloh following his passing back in November 2021 will continue to be asked, with rumors constantly circulating that all will be revealed at the show.

Other names in the luxury LV hat alongside Dillane included the likes of Grace Wales Bonner and ACW*’s Samuel Ross, as well this season's Pitti Uomo Guest Designer Martine Rose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It isn't out of the question, however, that LV's current studio-first approach could become a permanent fixture at the house, perhaps with a rotating cast of guest designers.

Whatever the case, if the creative director vibe is something LV is continuing and it is to be announced next week, Dillane’s temporary role as stand-in creative director will see him become the favorite to take the reins full-time.

For now we must hold tight, as we have done for the last 14 months.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now