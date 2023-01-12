Louis Vuitton Brings on KidSuper's Colm Dillane to Follow Virgil's Footsteps

Ahead of its highly-anticipated menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on January 19, Louis Vuitton this morning revealed that the presentation will feature pieces co-created by KidSuper designer Colm Dillane.

Dillane — who is the artist and entertainer behind Brooklyn-based label KidSuper — is rumored to have been subtly working out of the French luxury house’s Parisian studio for a number of months ahead of next week’s show.

While nothing has been said of Dillane’s position post-PFW, it’s understood that the designer has collaborated with the house as a guest designer, something the studio will continue to do for the forseeable.

Of course, the question of who will finally be revealed as the successor of Virgil Abloh following his passing back in November 2021 will continue to be asked, with rumors constantly circulating that all will be revealed at the show.

Other names in the luxury LV hat alongside Dillane included the likes of Grace Wales Bonner and ACW*’s Samuel Ross, as well this season's Pitti Uomo Guest Designer Martine Rose.

It isn't out of the question, however, that LV's current studio-first approach could become a permanent fixture at the house, perhaps with a rotating cast of guest designers.

Whatever the case, if the creative director vibe is something LV is continuing and it is to be announced next week, Dillane’s temporary role as stand-in creative director will see him become the favorite to take the reins full-time.

For now we must hold tight, as we have done for the last 14 months.