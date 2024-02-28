Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Story mfg. Is Doing Fashion the Right Way

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Story mfg.’s latest lookbook is a bonafide work of art and is inspired by looking at hobbies as outlets and a way to help with mental health and bring lifelong friends together.

For those not familiar with Story mfg., the UK-based ethical fashion label, it’s more than just nice clothes. There’s a deeper meaning to everything Story mfg. does. It works with purpose.

Born out of a desire to change the way clothes are made, Story mfg. was founded by Katy and Saeed Al-Rubey back in 2013.

Since then the brand has gone on to establish itself as one of the most vocal and objectively stylish sustainable fashion labels in the country, and has gone to great lengths to ensure that its clothes are made in the most eco-friendly way.

1 / 11
Story mfg. / Vivek Vadoliya

 Materials, dyes, and processes play a pivotal role in how Story mfg. operates. For instance, all its garments are dyed naturally and its fabrics are hand-spun and hand-woven.

Now — I’m not flexing here — but I’ve been a fan of Story mfg. since the early days. Since before it was even cool to be sustainable.

Sure, that might seem like a subtle flex to the fact that I was aware of the independent outfit before it hit the mainstream, but it isn't. Instead it’s simply me pointing out that Story mfg. has been championing ethical fashion since its inception over a decade ago.

Point is, Story mfg. is a brand doing fashion the right way. And, as it happens, its collections are bloody brilliant too and proof that style doesn’t have to be sacrificed in the name of sustainability.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • HS x Cetaphil
    Cetaphil & Highsnobiety Bestow A Self-Care Sanctuary Amid Fashion Week
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • Alpha Industries SS24 collection bombers
    A.I.’s SS24 is the Alpha and Omega of Combat Couture
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • brunello cucinelli mountain series collection
    Brunello Cucinelli’s New Capsule Brings Fashion and Function Together Again
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • best mens hats
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • fendi
    FENDI Splits High Fashion In Two For Its Winter 2023-2024 Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • itzy x coke
    The Next K-wave is Rising. Are You Ready?
    • Culture
  • Lil Nas X holding Coach handbag in a pastel fantasy world
    Find Your Courage with Coach: imma and Lil Nas X Power Up in Level 1
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Heliot Emil x Alpinestars
    HELIOT EMIL Wants You to Wear Protection (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • GAP spring campaign featuring dancers and tyla moving in linen collection
    Tyla & Jungle Bridge the GAP Between Contemporary Art Forms and Everlasting Essentials
    • Style
  • WSR main Feb week 5
    From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon XT-4 OG
    These $3,000 Salomon XT-4s Are the Color of Money
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024