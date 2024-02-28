Story mfg. Is Doing Fashion the Right Way

Story mfg.’s latest lookbook is a bonafide work of art and is inspired by looking at hobbies as outlets and a way to help with mental health and bring lifelong friends together.

For those not familiar with Story mfg., the UK-based ethical fashion label, it’s more than just nice clothes. There’s a deeper meaning to everything Story mfg. does. It works with purpose.

Born out of a desire to change the way clothes are made, Story mfg. was founded by Katy and Saeed Al-Rubey back in 2013.

Since then the brand has gone on to establish itself as one of the most vocal and objectively stylish sustainable fashion labels in the country, and has gone to great lengths to ensure that its clothes are made in the most eco-friendly way.

1 / 11 Story mfg. / Vivek Vadoliya

Materials, dyes, and processes play a pivotal role in how Story mfg. operates. For instance, all its garments are dyed naturally and its fabrics are hand-spun and hand-woven.

Now — I’m not flexing here — but I’ve been a fan of Story mfg. since the early days. Since before it was even cool to be sustainable.

Sure, that might seem like a subtle flex to the fact that I was aware of the independent outfit before it hit the mainstream, but it isn't. Instead it’s simply me pointing out that Story mfg. has been championing ethical fashion since its inception over a decade ago.

Point is, Story mfg. is a brand doing fashion the right way. And, as it happens, its collections are bloody brilliant too and proof that style doesn’t have to be sacrificed in the name of sustainability.