Kiko Kostadinov's ASICS Runners Are Techy & Tabi-Toed

For Spring/Summer 2026, Kiko Kostadinov created looks that go from day to night. Sounds normal, right? Well, Kiko does it literally.

The eponymous label presents looks for each hour of the day, starting with an airy cotton jersey look at 5:50 AM and concluding with a brushed ensemble at 1:11 AM.

Paired with chronological 'fits, Kiko Kostadinov delivered fresh footwear like flip flops and its own slimmed-out flat shoes. Oh, and the brand also debuted some new, crazy-good ASICS runners.

They're essentially classic technical running shoes designed with tabi toes and fat skate-worthy tongues. In short, Kiko Kostadinov's split-toe ASICS sneakers are like a meeting of several sports influences in one seriously stylish sneaker.

The shoes were finished with ASICS classic logo from the 1960s and vibrant green colorways that were just as bold as the design itself.

Kiko Kostadinov has done tabi-toed ASICS before, including a slip-on women's pair. Speaking of which, we should be getting them sometime this fall.

But judging by the SS26 collection, tabi ASICS will be on the menu again for the springtime as well. Thank you, Kiko.

