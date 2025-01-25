Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kiko Kostadinov Brings Back Tabi-Toed ASICS in the Best Way

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Paris Fashion Week Men's is underway, and the collections are impressive. As are the collaborations that have taken the runways.

Kiko Kostadinov is the latest to get in on the action. For its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, the London-based menswear brand advanced its longstanding collaboration with ASICS, introducing a couple of all-new models that felt familiar.

Specifically, the designer debuted five shoes: two low-top sneakers and three boots. Seemingly inspired by ASICS' 1953 ONITSUKA Marathon Tabi shoes, these new models featured the same split-toe design seen on the retro running shoes.

The FW25 Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS sneakers and boots include thicker bases and overall chunkier designs than the Marathan shoes. However, Tabi ASICS are so back.

The partnership between ASICS and Kostadinov kicked off in 2018 with the GEL-Burz 1 sneakers. Nearly seven years later, Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS continue to bring the heat with models like the UB8-S GT-2160 and the GEL-Quantum Zientzia. The two have even teamed up to launch a high-end clothing line called NOVALIS.

With Kiko Kostadinov's FW25 revealing more ASICS collabs, more great shoes from the two minds await. At least, that's what I'm telling myself.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
