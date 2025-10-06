Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Kiko Kostadinov Gone Wild

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Kiko Kostadinov's clothes are for real life, even nature. This was first made apparent by the brown leaves littering his Fall/Winter 2025 runway show earlier this year and over half a year later, with a campaign set on farms in rural Poland, Kostadinov drives home the message.

These are outdoorsy clothes, they just so happen to be imbued with Kostadinov’s usual artful idiosyncrasies

Kiko Kostadinov’s FW25 farm boys wear the designer's ample, asymmetric clothing out in the wild, contorted panels of fabric stitched together to create unconventional knee-length coats, tunic tops, and contrasting striped jerseys.

On every item, from a rustic cardigan with off-kilter placket to a shaggy cape tied like a scarf, Kostadinov cleverly turns familiar styles of clothing into his typically figure-warping experiments.  

And then you get to the shoes.

Even across seven years of collaborating on technically minded clogs and frankly funky dad shoes, Kiko Kostadinov has never created ASICS shoes quite like this. 

Presumably influenced by ASICS' Onitsuka Marathon Tabi shoes from the '50s, this bulky new footwear sits somewhere between protective motorbike boots and split-toed dad shoes. 

These are the chunkiest (and arguably the weirdest) of Kostadinov’s ASICS footwear creations yet.

The tabi-toed boots are yet to drop but the rest of Kostadinov’s inventive FW25 designs are here and ready to be worn out in the world.

