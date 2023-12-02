Kith, Clarks, & adidas' Chunky Sambas Are Back for Kithmas

Merry Kithmas to all who celebrate. In the spirit of the holiday season, Ronnie Fieg is giving fans what they want: more Kith x Clarks Originals x adidas Originals Sambas.

Following their drop-off earlier this year, Kith, Clarks, and adidas are back with new Samba colorways for December 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the teaser, the Kith x Clarks x adidas Samba again appears with a smooth off-white upper topped with buttery Three-Stripes rendered in green, blue, and purple. More dark blue shades hits on the leather heel tab while dusty brown dresses the familiar toe suede box.

To be honest, it looks like a previous scheme but made more festive. The sweater from the past preview even got into the Kithmas spirit (it's green now!).

The unexpected trio — that's Kith, Clarks, and adidas — joined forces back in March, delivering their chunky Samba designed with Clarks Wallabee's English Stead suede and thick crepe sole.

kith-clarks-adidas-samba (4) Kith

Kith has linked with Clarks and adidas on separate occasions for batter-up-ready Wallabees and summery Sambas. But bringing them together and combining their shoes? That was new to us.

In merging the people's favorite footwear with Kith's hyped touch, Kith, Clarks, and adidas had a hit on their hands (and feet). Now, it's back for the holidays.

It's the holidays, folks, and Kith's Kithmas Holiday 2023 guide is here. For Kithmas 2023, the label enlists other old friends like ASICS and Timberlands for new December collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For Kith, Clarks, and adidas' new Sambas, Santa Kith will be rolling the crepe sole sneaker on December 25 (Christmas). Of course.