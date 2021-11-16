Kith x Clarks Originals Smartens Up Sports Casual

Brand: KITH x MLB x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee and Wallabee Boot

Release Date: Available now

Price: $200-230

Buy: Online at Kith

Editor's Notes: Sports casual? Smart casual? Business casual? Somehow when you throw the word casual in the mix, dress codes seem a little bewildering. You're left in the middle, wondering if your choice of button-up is too casual or too business.

The popularity of sportswear and athleisure takes the leg work out of what's considered sports casual. There's little confusion concerning what's considered appropriate attire for heading down to the stadium to get covered in someone else's beers or down the pub to get covered in your own.

Following on from the first full look at its extensive Fall/Winter 2021 collection, coming in at a whopping 286 pieces, KITH shines the spotlight on its collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Clarks Originals, smartening up game-day style.

The collaboration, though somewhat unexpected, showcases three brands at their best.

Built with the iconic Clarks Originals Wallabee and Wallabee Boot as its foundations, the collection is a celebration of New York's sporting giants through KITH's eye for clean aesthetics.

Each silhouette is given two treatments – two for the New York Mets and two for the New York Yankees. For the Wallabee Boot, the Mets' version gets a "Dark Green" suede finish, contrasting the classic "Maple" suede of the Yankees. "Maple" suede appears once again on the Mets' low-top, with the Yankees' darker coloring being blue. All four shoes feature the team's logos in oversized tonal embroidery at the toebox.

Alongside the four-piece footwear offering, a selection of apparel has been created to provide the full match-day look – top to bottom.

