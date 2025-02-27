Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon

Kith is back at it again, quietly dropping some of the season's most anticipated New Balance collaborations. Kith has subtly placed upcoming New Balance sneaker collabs in seasonal lookbooks, almost daring sneaker experts to spot them. Of course, we did.

Two colorways of New Balance’s 2010 sneaker lead Kith’s surprisingly large collaborative NB lineup.

The 2010 is an all-new dad shoe that borrows cues from New Balance's classic 99x sneaker series, placing New Balance’s familiar suede and mesh upper paneling on an unfamiliar shape fitted with a newly streamlined sole unit.

While Kith’s recent output, like its brown-tinged 990v4 sneaker and the grey-shaded 1906 shoe, has had more muted palettes, its New Balance 2010 shoes shake things up with statement colors.

By putting its stamp on the 2010, a fresh silhouette that has yet to carve out a place in the New Balance lineup, Kith proves once again that magic lies in the details.

With a subtle yet intentional color palette, Kith strike the perfect balance of enhancing the chunky new sneaker’s design without overpowering it.

But the heat doesn’t stop there. While debuting its 2010 sneaker, Kith also previewed collaborative versions of New Balance’s made-in-UK 991v2 and the made-in-USA 992 sneakers.

The Kith 991v2 taps into the retailer’s “Steel Blue” hue, a colorway that first saw the light of day in spring 2021 with the special editions of the New Balance 992 and the New Balance 998, while the 992 offers a blue upper and salmon-hued outsole. In particular, the New Balance 992 is making a major comeback this year, thanks in part to hyped collaborations with Kith and Joe Freshgoods

Kith and New Balance have a history of delivering some of the most sought-after collabs in the sneaker world.

From the New Balance 997 made in collaboration with Japanese retailer United Arrows & Sons to the tonal perfection of the 1300CL and the 990v3 “Genesis,” Kith has beautified pretty much every essential New Balance silhouette.

Going off of Kith and New Balance's previous spring releases, which saw collaborative 1906 shoes dropping about a month after the Kith Spring 2024 line, expect the collaborative 2010, 991, and 992 sneakers to begin dropping in March 2025.