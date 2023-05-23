KITH & adidas Are Dropping Even More Summer-y Sambas

This article was published April 17, 2023 and updated on May 18

When it comes to collaborative kicks, call on KITH. Ronnie Fieg's stalwart imprint does sneakers like no one else and its recent adidas Samba collaborations are especially impressive.

Following the Spring 2023 three-way between KITH, adidas, and Clarks 8th St Collection — the Fieg-directed Clarks sub-label — Fieg and the Three Stripes are dishing another special pair of collaborative Samba sneakers and, guess what? They're just as nice.

First seen via social media sneaker leakers, KITH and adidas latest Samba collaboration is exceptionally classic, which is fitting given that it's being issued as part of KITH's Classics line of understated staples.

Comprising white tumbled leather uppers with panels of light grey nubuck and a splash of KITH-branded green on the heel, KITH's new Samba colorway looks all the world like an OG adidas design but with just a smidge more flair.

The Sambas are the big draw given all the hype around Sambas these days but KITH Classics is also taking on two other adidas classics: the Superstar and Campus 80s, the latter an inspiration for a similarly buzzy adidas sneaker.

First seen in the Adrien Brody-starring Summer 2023 campaign, the KITH Classics x adidas Samba, Superstar, and Campus 80s sneakers drop May 19 at KITH stores and KITH's website for $120 apiece.

KITH has been nothing if not busy lately, what with its Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired New Balance 998 collection, which followed the aforementioned triple collab Samba.

Those aforementioned three-way KITH x Clarks x adidas sneakers, which fused delicious suede Samba uppers with Clarks' chunky crepe soles yielded a beautifully beefy take on the inimitable soccer sneaker.

KITH is only just getting started, too, as it's got much more in store for Summer 2023, including a massive selection of apparel and accessories. But safe to say that the Sambas are top order for most fans.