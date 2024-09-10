Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kith's Next New Balance Sneaker Is an Admirably Suave Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith

One day, Kith may leave Marvel fans drooling over its super limited edition remake of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. Another day, the brand enlists icons like Martin Scorsese to headline an Armani collaboration. What's Kith up to today? Well, it looks like the brand is preparing another classic New Balance dad shoe collaboration.

Ronnie Fieg recently previewed Kith's upcoming New Balance 990v4 sneaker on his X/Twitter account, where nearly all of the other Kith teasers appear before landing in the hands of lucky fans.

Now, if you're looking for colorful sneakers like Kith's "Cyclades" 990s or the United Arrows & Sons collab, Kith's latest New Balance 990 colalb will probably not be the shoe for you.

However, for those in the market for a nice essential dad shoe for the chilly seasons ahead, Kith's shoes may answer your autumn footwear rotation's prayers.

Kith's newest New Balance 990v4 sneakers are pretty straightforward in design, almost similar to some other Made in U.S.A. 990 shoes whose design was overseen by Fieg's pal, Teddy Santis.

Kith's latest dad shoe, in particular, embraces nice brownish grey tones and similar accents on its upper, which comes wrapped in the classic, textured suede and breezy mesh layers.

Throw in some obvious Kith badges and traditional New Balance branding in aqua blue and cream shades, respectively. And that's about it for the forthcoming Kith x New Balance 990v4 sneaker.

Clean and simple wins the race again.

Fresh looks at Kith's forthcoming New Balance 990v4 sneakers continue to land on dedicated sneaker pages, which means we could see the sneakers drop soon. Plus, the fact that Fieg has been wearing them is a sure sign that there's something cooking.

Hopefully. Prayers up to the sneaker gods.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
