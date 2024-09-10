Kith's Next New Balance Sneaker Is an Admirably Suave Dad Shoe

One day, Kith may leave Marvel fans drooling over its super limited edition remake of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. Another day, the brand enlists icons like Martin Scorsese to headline an Armani collaboration. What's Kith up to today? Well, it looks like the brand is preparing another classic New Balance dad shoe collaboration.

Ronnie Fieg recently previewed Kith's upcoming New Balance 990v4 sneaker on his X/Twitter account, where nearly all of the other Kith teasers appear before landing in the hands of lucky fans.

Now, if you're looking for colorful sneakers like Kith's "Cyclades" 990s or the United Arrows & Sons collab, Kith's latest New Balance 990 colalb will probably not be the shoe for you.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, for those in the market for a nice essential dad shoe for the chilly seasons ahead, Kith's shoes may answer your autumn footwear rotation's prayers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kith's newest New Balance 990v4 sneakers are pretty straightforward in design, almost similar to some other Made in U.S.A. 990 shoes whose design was overseen by Fieg's pal, Teddy Santis.

Kith's latest dad shoe, in particular, embraces nice brownish grey tones and similar accents on its upper, which comes wrapped in the classic, textured suede and breezy mesh layers.

Throw in some obvious Kith badges and traditional New Balance branding in aqua blue and cream shades, respectively. And that's about it for the forthcoming Kith x New Balance 990v4 sneaker.

Clean and simple wins the race again.

Fresh looks at Kith's forthcoming New Balance 990v4 sneakers continue to land on dedicated sneaker pages, which means we could see the sneakers drop soon. Plus, the fact that Fieg has been wearing them is a sure sign that there's something cooking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Hopefully. Prayers up to the sneaker gods.