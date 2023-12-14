Krink x Banzai Is More Than Just a Skateboard

The iconic skateboard maker Banzai has teamed up with the design studio Krink on a collaboration that brings together design, skateboarding, and graffiti.

The two companies have come together on a limited-edition skateboard that's made to be customized using a scriber — a sharp tool used in graffiti for carving into surfaces.

This style of street art is most commonly found etched onto glass windows or mirrors but, for this release, Krink and Banzai want you to do it on its mirrored skateboard. The board comes with its own custom Krink x Banzai Scriber and already has both the brand's logos etched into it.

Limited to 100 units, each of which comes numbered, the skateboard is made from aluminum (a material Banzai is known for using on its skateboards).

Founded in 1976, the company's slalom skateboards made entirely from anodized aluminum set a new standard for how skateboards should look and perform. Designed for California's coastal conditions, they were near-enough indestructible and played a big role in skate culture's fledgling years — a time when it was often still called "sidewalk surfing."

Upgraded with modern production techniques and new materials, it's that original design that inspired the shape of this limited-edition release with Krink.

Krink is an icon in graffiti and was the first company to make ink and paint markers for graffiti writers.

It has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, having previously worked with the likes of Tiﬀany & Co., Nike, Kith, and Virgil Abloh, and now Highsnobiety.

Available on the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app from December 15, this release is more than just a skateboard — it's a canvas made for you to customize and scratch up.