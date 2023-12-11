Sign up to never miss a drop
More GORE-TEX nonnative x Mizuno? Yes, Please

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Mizuno's outdoor-ready Wave Mujin model has been upgraded by Japanese label nonnative, again.

The earth-toned, slip-on sneaker released by the two brands earlier this year is making a comeback but this time it's sporting a new look. The nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX has been given an all-black makeover for its second release.

1 / 8
Mizuno

A mid-top variation of Mizuno's recently re-issued Wave Mujin model, an outdoor shoe packed with tech, this sneaker-boot hybrid is similarly focused on performance.

The shoe's stretchy, sock-like upper has been wrapped in a breathable and waterproof GORE-TEX membrane while its lugged and sharp-toothed sole unit is designed for optimal grip and made by MICHELIN — yes, the same people who make car tires and review restaurants.

This is a shoe that's both functional and great looking in equal measure, a balance that nonnative is known to strike with its footwear collaborations and clothing collections.

It's been a typically strong year for nonnative in the footwear space, highlights of which include a collaborative Euro Hiker together with Timberland along with a three-part link-up including UNDERCOVER and Italian footwear expert Guidi. Now, it's ending the year with a bang and bringing back its fan-favorite Mizuno model.

1 / 4
Mizuno

The shoe releases on December 16 via both brand's online shops along with select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop) at a price point of €250 (roughly $270).

Hopefully, this is just the first of many new colorways for the laceless, GORE-TEX sneaker.

