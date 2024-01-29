Sign up to never miss a drop
Lacoste x Highsnobiety is Classic Sportswear, Upgraded

For our first-ever collaboration with Lacoste, the French label’s enduring sportswear styles have been customized with new spins on classic silhouettes and fabric constructed specifically for this collection.

The 7-piece capsule collection features an eggshell colorway across the assortment and provides oversized, boxy fits to the garments.

This includes a sweatsuit crafted from robust double-face piqué fabric and a new take on Lacoste’s most famous product: the polo shirt. 

The classic, two-button polo shirt with Lacoste’s signature crocodile embroidered onto the left chest is one of the most iconic items to come from a sport that’s always been intertwined with fashion.

Our take on the polo has a custom fit that is wide and boxy along with an oversized placket. The heavyweight shirt’s double-face piqué material comes with a waffle texture and the all-important Lacoste crocodile logo incorporates Highsnobiety branding. 

Alongside the clothing and accessories in this drop, is the Lacoste L003 2K24, a brand-new sneaker from the heritage brand.

An evolution of the L003 Neo that dropped last year, this sporty sneaker arrives with a wide mix of fabrics that are brought together on its complex upper.

Thick mesh, pebbled leather, hairy suede, and a translucent outer cage are among some of the materials on the sneaker.

Matching the eggshell color of the wider collaborative collection but contrasted with Lacoste’s signature dark green hue, the sneaker rounds off the collection to make it a head-to-toe matching uniform. 

Available to shop online exclusively from the Highsnobiety Shop, the full Lacoste x Highsnobiety collection will be released on January 31 at 15:00 cet (with select retailers receiving the drop in early February).

Taking the functionality of sportswear off the pitch, check out everything that's dropping below. Also, be sure to download the Highsnobiety iOS app for early access to the drop.

Image on Highsnobiety

L003 2K24

$240

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Double-Faced Piqué Hoodie

$220

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Double-Faced Piqué Sweatpants

$185

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Double-Faced Piqué Polo Shirt

$175

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Cap

$105

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Logo T-Shirt

$110

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Logo Socks

$50

Lacoste x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety
  • ProducerGabrielle Cox
  • Creative LeadLaura Fritz
  • Senior Editor Manus Browne
  • PhotographerMarcin Józefiak
  • StylistTim Heydiuck
  • Make-Up ArtistJana Kalageva
  • Light Operator PhotoAshley Young and Meltem Kaya
  • Junior StylistIvanna Torres
  • Set designerGreta Billstein
  • Hair ArtistDushan Petrovich
Tom Barker
Style Editor
