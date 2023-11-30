HAVEN x norda is Slip-On Footwear At Its Most Technical

HAVEN and norda are two companies that have a lot of common ground: both are based in Canada, both have an interest in innovative technical gear, and both have a track record of making top-tier collabs.

Unlike some of the more random collaborations that we see in fashion (ALYX and Swedish House Mafia, I'm looking at you), this one makes a lot of sense from the jump.

The two have come together on norda's newest creation, the 003, which is the third model released in its three-year history.

The running brand has incorporated elements from its popular 001 and 002 models to create a laceless approach shoe for hiking, scrambling, and running — in short, it can handle most of the activities you'd want to try in the great outdoors.

On the upper, the brand utilizes the same ultra-tough, bio-based Dyneema fabric from its other models. However, a specially developed elasticized version is also used to make up for the shoe's lack of laces. Plus, it's been given a G+ graphene membrane that is thermoregulating and offers extra weatherproofing.

Down below, this technical model comes with more outdoor-ready specs, it has an exclusive Vibram midsole and soleplate for traction in tough conditions.

Launching on December 1st exclusively via norda and HAVEN's online stores before reaching select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop), it will be the first time that the brand-new silhouette is available to shop.

Designed in a muted colorway for this limited edition first release, it comes at a time when slip-on sneakers are aplenty. This month alone, we've seen the release of technical-looking shoes from Aminé x New Balance, Nicole McLaughlin x Merrell, and New Balance's Tokyo Design Team — all of which are lace-free.

However, you can rest assured that norda's are some of the most advanced slip-ons around. This is the brand making Lamborghini's for your feet, after all.