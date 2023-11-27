Sign up to never miss a drop
Alpha Industries x Highsnobiety Remasters Iconic Outerwear

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
In developing practical clothing to withstand the harshest conditions, militaries from around the world have inadvertently created some of fashion's most iconic products.

Cargo pants, trench coats, white T-shirts... they all have their roots in military wear and Alpha Industries was, during the second half of the 20th century, one of the U.S. military's main outerwear manufacturers.

For our collaboration with the American label, we tapped into its vast archive of utilitarian, military-designed outerwear and remastered two of its most iconic products. The collaborative MA-1 Bomber jacket and N-3B Parka reference the storied histories of both items while elevating them with new details.

The N-3B parka is the first product that Alpha ever produced for the military and it was used by the U.S. Air Force from the '50s so that pilots could fly comfortably in cold conditions. Our version of the jacket retains many of its original features, such as the utility pockets on the left sleeve, a high zip-up neck, and detachable faux fur around the hood.

Nicknamed the snorkel parka thanks to the small eye-opening it leaves you with when zipped up to the top, this collaborative N-3B has been upgraded through two custom colorways and a more oversized, boxy fit to the original design. There is also contrast paneling in tonal matte nylon and co-branded detailing throughout the piece.

The other half of this four-piece winter collection is a duo of re-designed MA-1 bomber jackets, available in two custom colorways; a classic olive green and washed navy blue.

A jacket that was also designed for the Air Force, the MA-1 is Alpha Industries' signature product and arrives with a new fit created by Highsnobiety. More boxy fitting than the standard MA-1, the jacket is wide in the body with thick ribbing at the bottom of the jacket and sleeves to cinch it in.

Similar to the mid-length parka coat, the bomber jacket is detailed with contrast paneling in tonal matte nylon while Highsnobiety branding can be found on the interior storm flap, flight ribbons, and woven flag labels.

Available to shop from November 29, online on the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app, this limited-edition, padded outerwear collection is crafted to tackle winter's coldest days.

