New Balance’s Chocolatey-Sweet Skate Shoe Is Also Krooked AF

New Balance's next Numeric Skate shoe is both chocolatey-sweet and a little trippy; nonetheless, it was created by a brand named Krooked Skateboards.

The skateboarding label, founded by skater Mark Gonzales, is known for its durable skate decks and accessories featuring these unmistakable hand-drawn graphics. And it's bringing its signature fun designs to the Numeric 600, Tom Knox's signature pro model.

The collaborative New Balance Numeric 600 sneaker features a mix of velvety suede and mesh layers, accented in a rich, chocolate-brown color.

The model also features these textural floral patterns, like the graphics seen on the brand's popular skateboards.

It's always safe to expect the unexpected when it comes to New Balance's Numeric line. One day, we're getting blessed with board-ready 993 dad shoes by Andrew Reynolds. The next day, there are sweet 480 skate shoes designed by Chocolate Skateboards.

Now, Krooked's making chocolate-flavored New Balance Numeric sneakers that are also packing flower and skate power.

The Krooked Skateboards x New Balance Numeric 600 skate shoe has already begun to appear at retailers, including Skatestore, which sells them for €119.95, or around $138.

Expect a wider release "soon," per Krooked.

