Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Chocolatey-Sweet Skate Shoe Is Also Krooked AF

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's next Numeric Skate shoe is both chocolatey-sweet and a little trippy; nonetheless, it was created by a brand named Krooked Skateboards.

The skateboarding label, founded by skater Mark Gonzales, is known for its durable skate decks and accessories featuring these unmistakable hand-drawn graphics. And it's bringing its signature fun designs to the Numeric 600, Tom Knox's signature pro model.

Shop New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collaborative New Balance Numeric 600 sneaker features a mix of velvety suede and mesh layers, accented in a rich, chocolate-brown color.

The model also features these textural floral patterns, like the graphics seen on the brand's popular skateboards.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's always safe to expect the unexpected when it comes to New Balance's Numeric line. One day, we're getting blessed with board-ready 993 dad shoes by Andrew Reynolds. The next day, there are sweet 480 skate shoes designed by Chocolate Skateboards.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, Krooked's making chocolate-flavored New Balance Numeric sneakers that are also packing flower and skate power.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Krooked Skateboards x New Balance Numeric 600 skate shoe has already begun to appear at retailers, including Skatestore, which sells them for €119.95, or around $138.

Expect a wider release "soon," per Krooked.

Shop New Balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Ridiculously Cozy UGG Now
  • Nothing Like a Deliciously Creamy Bowl of Soup-Flavored Dad Shoes
  • New Balance Made Its Prettiest & Pinkest "Miu Miu" Shoe Yet
  • A Simple Switch Made New Balance's Matcha-Flavored Dad Shoe Extra Delicious
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Chocolatey-Sweet Skate Shoe Is Also Krooked AF
  • Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Bags Are Just Really Pretty
  • Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad
  • A GORE-TEX adidas Icon With Class
  • These Are the Best Shoes of 2025
  • Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now