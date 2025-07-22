Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe Is Built To Break In, Not Down

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
New Balance Numeric
Tom Knox is the kind of skater who makes the impossible look automatic, including flowing lines, flick-heavy flip tricks, and a whole lot of UK grit. So when New Balance Numeric gave him a pro model shoe, it was clear the result wouldn’t be just another signature sneaker. The Numeric 600, Knox’s first-ever NB pro shoe, pulls from an unexpected source: a ‘90s indoor football trainer.

That retro DNA runs through the Numeric 600 shoe thanks to the layered mesh and suede, tonal side panels, and a gum rubber outsole that’s all grip. One smart touch? The sneaker’s sculpted heel counter which balances boardfeel and impact protection. 

And while many skate shoes feel chunky out of the box, Knox’s New Balance Numeric 600 shoe rides low and light, like it’s already molded to the foot.

Knox is a London-born skateboarder known for his effortless lines and technical precision, and has built a reputation for redefining how urban environments can be skated by stringing together seemingly impossible combos across curbs, stairs, and rails with fluid speed. 

Before New Balance, Knox was riding for Converse, but the switch signaled a desire for something more performance-driven and collaborative.

And what better way than joining the New Balance Numeric lineup.

Over the past decade, Knox has quietly cemented himself as one of modern skateboarding and skatewear's most respected voices.

This in turn makes his New Balance Numeric pro shoe available now on New Balance’s website, retailing for $95 feels not just deserved, but overdue.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
