MLB Meets the NFL on the DT96 Air Max Cleats

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Champion and celebrating iconic moments, athletes, and milestones in global sporting competitions are a big part of Nike's modus operandi. Since its humble beginnings in Oregon, getting the Swoosh on the feet of leading athletes has been of equal, if not greater, importance than giving the brand a physical presence on the world's streets.

As such, it's kept a finger at the pulse of sporting culture, from the Football World Cup to Superbowl, London Marathon, and Major League Basketball – you know it, the Swoosh is there. At the forefront of these sporting moments are the athletes, athletes such as Kyler Murray, whose cross-sport history has been celebrated in the form of the 1/1 Nike DT96 Air Max Cleats.

Those familiar with Kyler Murray will know that he was the first player to receive a first-round draft for both the NFL and NLB – no small feat by any measure.

In a double celebration of both sports and two athletes that have made a name in both, for this 1/1, Nike borrows the upper of Deion Sanders' signature Air DT Max and remixes it with a set of cleats. Sander's played 14 seasons in the NFL and 9 in the MLB, building a legacy as a cross-sporting athlete.

The clawed-away upper aesthetic of the Air DT Max is mimicked identically on the cleats, with the white overlayed pattern switched out for a golden yellow, creating a beautiful contrast against the shoe's black base.

