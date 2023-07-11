Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Lanvin en Bleu's Mizuno Shoe Is Pretty Stealthy, Surprisingly

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

Lanvin en Bleu is joining forces with Mizuno for a sneaker collaboration — and it's pretty stealthy despite the Lanvin line's name.

Lanvin en Bleu ("Lanvin on Blue") is Lanvin's Japanese-exclusive imprint, which upholds the brand's luxury ethos but with a little more playful edge and lower price point.

In the past, the Lanvin sub-label collaborated with names like Kirakin, SHETA, le minor, and FILA, resulting in pieces with vibrant graphics and color (blue included, of course).

Now, Lanvin en Bleu is going stealth mode with Mizuno's MR1 model, giving the retro-inspired runner a clean, all-black makeover.

As far as construction, sleek leather takes over the upper of Lanvin en Bleu's Mizuno MR1, while a brown gum sole finishes things out below.

Gilded accents add a hint of luxury feels to the shoe, materializing as gold aglets and Lanvin en Bleu's double L charms (the motif is also embroidered on the heel in golden glory).

Branding moments sign off the collaborative effort elsewhere while also closing out the shoe's noticeable details. And that's pretty much it for Lanvin en Bleu's Mizuno collab. Plain and simple.

For those looking to add these to your rotation, the Lanvin en Bleu x Mizuno MR1 sneaker is set to drop on August 25 at Lanvin en Bleu and Mizuno's outlets.

