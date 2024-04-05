Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These Gorgeous Mizuno Shoes Are a Work of City Pop Art

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Mizuno's Hiroshi Nagai sneaker collab is literally a work of art. That's a pretty cliché descriptor for anything co-signed by an artist, I know, but come on! This time, it's true!

This three-piece shoe release, which launched towards the end of March in Japan, is worth discussing if only to celebrate the canniness with which Mizuno translated Nagai's starkly lush artworks to a trio of sneakers.

Great stuff here, of which the particular highlight is a Mizuno Wave Prophecy LS sneaker saturated with pastel tones inspired by one of Nagai's many Hockney-like paintings of pools.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The resulting shoe is both tremendously wearable and quietly flex-worthy, a tasteful blend of hues that itself is quite artsy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nagai's other Mizuno sneakers are also appreciably handsome but this one is the obvious standout.

A Wave Rider Beta inverts the tones of the beige-y shoe, wearing blue up top and tan below. The other sneaker, a Mizuno Wave Mujin TL, is comparatively tame, dressed in black (no Johnny Cash) and dappled with some sandy shades near the sockliner.

Even still, it's a delectable lineup deserving of (admittedly belated) praise, and still widely available on Mizuno's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mizuno is one of the less-hype sportswear giants occupying the contemporary sneaker space though it's more than capable of bangers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I'm not so into the more conventional Mizuno models, honestly, the Contenders and RB87s and such.

Instead, I love when Mizuno goes wild.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its Prophecy Moc is one of sneakerdom's most baffling designs, debuted two decades ahead of its time and only recently revived, while its collaborative laceless styles are simply too slick for mainstream acceptance.

Shame that even the more broadly agreeable Mizuno shoes are somewhat tough to come by, often limited to Japan-only releases and exclusive collaborations.

At least the Nagai team-up saw wider release.

Nagai, of course, is a nearly 80-year-old illustrator whose art graced seminal city pop-era albums — that is, music produced during a period in the '70s and '80s where Japanese pop all sounded like elevated, polished mall music (and I mean that as a compliment).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Recent compilations of city pop music appropriately tapped Nagai for new covers, such is his legacy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The man clearly deserves more sneaker collabs, too, going off how strong these shoes are.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

If the folks in charge of okaying sneaker colorways entered their own city pop era, you wouldn't hear me complaining.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Merrell x HighsnobietyHydro Mule (M) Peyote
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceFleeski Y2K Vest Forest Olive
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Human MadeBaseball Cap Navy
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • Nike’s State-Of-The-Art Air Max Sneaker Goes Reptile (Again)
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • The Art of Wonderfully Techy Skate Shoes, Mastered By Nike
  • The Gifts Every Sneakerhead Wants for The Holidays
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now