Highsnobiety
Mizuno Has Perfected the Dad Shoe

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Mizuno’s Wave Rider 10 is an exceptionally retro-looking sneaker.

Everything from the meshy paneled upper, techy-looking midsole, and plump tongue puts good ol’ fashioned comfort at the forefront, which makes it easy to see why dad sneakers like these are what all the cool kids (and adults) are rocking right now.

Mizuno’s Wave Rider 10 is a 2024 take on a classic aughts-era running sneaker, with its sturdy outsoles and plethora of arch support.

The Mizuno’s choice of colors also elevates this particular Wave Rider 10 above the rest, with its espresso and silver hues.

While the retro sneaker trend at large is far from new (I mean, it’s literally an aesthetic centred around the past), it is an alternate path for Mizuno, which has almost exclusively released futuristic-looking footwear lately.

When the ultra-modern Mizuno Wave Prophecy LS shoe dropped, sneaker Twitter billed it as one of the most futuristic silhouettes in existence.

Comparatively, Mizuno’s Wave Rider 10, which drops at both Highsnobiety Shop and Progress Running Club on April 26, is the complete opposite of a sneaker from the future, and more reminiscent of something a squash-playing dad would’ve worn in the early aughts-era.

Luckily for Mizuno, early nineties squash-playing dads is quite the vibe.

