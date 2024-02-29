Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Late Checkout: Luxury Fashion Fused With Jet-Setter Panache

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Late Checkout, the flamboyant menswear label based out of Madrid, is one of my favorite brands right now for a plethora of reasons.

Firstly, Late Checkout’s clothes are sublime. They’re the kind of clothes that would look at home in a Wes Anderson movie. They’re colorful, beautifully designed, and inherently luxurious.

However, this opulent aesthetic is then juxtaposed with Late Checkout’s reverent tongue-in-cheek approach to fashion whereby it showcases each of its collections in a conceptual hotel in the form of characters.

Late Checkout’s latest collection, “The Painter”, tells the story of a resident that was only meant to only stay for a couple of days but has been holed up in room 202 for as long as anyone remembers and spends his days wandering aimlessly.

1 / 12
Late Checkout / Javier Ruiz

“This collection pays tribute to these eclectic characters in the world of Late Checkout,” says Alex Turrion, the brand’s creative director. “Imagine an artist living in a rundown hotel, constantly seeking inspiration.”

Despite its humorous outlook on fashion, Late Checkout is serious about clothes, often seeking inspiration from the even more serious world of fine art and the style of the painters behind it.

“Since our brand's inception, art has played a major role in shaping every collection and campaign,” says Turrion.

“Among our favorites are painters like Hockney, Robert Colescott, Rothko, Picasso, Dalí, Leger, Malevich and Mose Tolliver, whose works consistently inspire us. It's not just their art that influences us, but also their personal style and workspaces.”

Late Checkout’s ineluctable je ne sais quoi is perhaps what’s most appealing about the brand in general. It continues to make fashion fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously. And, at the same time, is making objectively lovely clothing.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • A model wears a blue Dingyun Zhang x Moncler puffer hat & black puffer coat
    3 Years Later, Puffer Sage Dingyun Zhang Is Finally Selling His Own Clothes
    • Style
  • ronnie fieg kith asics gel lyte iii
    Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott performing
    You Can Buy Travis Scott Tickets For Less Than a Latte
    • Culture
  • air jordan 1 legend medium brown
    Did Someone Order the Latte 1s?
    • Sneakers
  • hx32-khaby-lame
    No One Does TikTok Better Than Khaby Lame
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nothing Phone (2a).
    Nothing's Phone (2a) Is Hiding Nothing
    • Culture
  • Marshall x Patta Passes The Mic to Babyxsosa
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Flowery ASICS Are Cecilie Bahnsen’s Specialty
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Hopara 2.
    HOKA's Newest Sneaker Is a Sandal-Hiker Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Late Checkout The Painter.
    Late Checkout: Luxury Fashion Fused With Jet-Setter Panache
    • Style
  • pamela-anderson
    Pamela Anderson Is Mother
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024