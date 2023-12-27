3 Years Later, Puffer Sage Dingyun Zhang Is Finally Selling His Own Clothes

For a young indie designer, Dingyun Zhang has had tremendous success, to put it mildly. Zhang has collaborated with luxury labels like Moncler and, most recently, Marni, created custom pieces for musicians like 21 Savage, and worked for YEEZY while continuing his studies at Central Saint Martens (Zhang only graduated in 2020). Zhang is even rumored to be working on an adidas sneaker collaboration.

That's a lotta wins for a guy who's only just now releasing his own products for the first time.

Nearly everything Zhang has produced in his young career thus far has been in partnership with another company or one-off designs made at an artist's bequest.

It's a pretty incredibly achievement to have a Birkenstock collaboration and the YEEZY BOOST 700 sneakers on your resume but so it goes for so many talented designers, who're only given the freedom to create by wealthy patrons. Fashion is an expensive business, after all.

But you can finally buy Dingyun Zhang products, over three years after he became a cult hero, worshipped by Instagram-obsessed fashion folks.

On October 3, Zhang announced that his new web store would sell limited run of "Blue Reflex Helmet Bags," a brilliant Aitor Throup-style design that's both a giant weatherproof hat and backpack. And it's reflective, too.

The bags launched at the end of the month and, rather than retreating into his work, the normally reticent Zhang kept the drops coming. A couple weeks later, he issued a reversible puffer vest.

As of late December, the drops have continued, even without promotion on Zhang's Instagram page. Socks (!) arrived, as did a black iteration of his bag, a pair of cargo pants.

Demand was obvious: everything sold out almost instantaneously, even when there was hardly any information on the page.

The $420 pants' page, for instance, only offered two semi-blurry images and a single size run. No information on sizing, materials, properties, anything. Doesn't matter — folks want Dingyun Zhang.

It's nice to see an indie designer succeed on their own merits.

Zhang, who used to assemble everything he made himself, now has a studio and a small team, which is presumably how he's able to create the small product runs that he's now selling.

“Growing organically without trying to expand too soon is something I’ll try to focus on,” Zhang once told Highsnobiety. "The state of fashion right now when it comes to young designers seems more lucrative in terms of exposure and opportunities."

It makes sense why it took so long for Zhang to start selling products, really. He was fortunate enough to be in a place with a following and recognition for his talents but also patient enough to allow himself to grow organically.

Too many small creatives force themselves to expand their brand too quickly and find themselves overwhelmed by order volume and the cost of the business.

Better for Zhang that he works at his own pace.

Sometimes all it takes is a cosign from a famous person to clinch an indie label's fortune.

Zhang is fortunate enough to have that and more, thanks to his many partnerships with household names like Moncler and Birkenstock.

But Zhang also has the design chops to stand tall on his own merits. His work isn't just good because someone popular said it is; Zhang's actually carved out a niche based on the strength and distinction of his own vision.

Zhang's approach to puffy clothing is so inimitable that it's inspired fanart, tributes, imitators — not too many other young designers can say the same.

About time that he finally invited fans into his own world free of collaboration — not that anyone'd be complaining about more Dingyun Zhang-ified Marni or Moncler, mind you.