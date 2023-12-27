Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

3 Years Later, Puffer Sage Dingyun Zhang Is Finally Selling His Own Clothes

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

For a young indie designer, Dingyun Zhang has had tremendous success, to put it mildly. Zhang has collaborated with luxury labels like Moncler and, most recently, Marni, created custom pieces for musicians like 21 Savage, and worked for YEEZY while continuing his studies at Central Saint Martens (Zhang only graduated in 2020). Zhang is even rumored to be working on an adidas sneaker collaboration.

That's a lotta wins for a guy who's only just now releasing his own products for the first time.

Nearly everything Zhang has produced in his young career thus far has been in partnership with another company or one-off designs made at an artist's bequest.

It's a pretty incredibly achievement to have a Birkenstock collaboration and the YEEZY BOOST 700 sneakers on your resume but so it goes for so many talented designers, who're only given the freedom to create by wealthy patrons. Fashion is an expensive business, after all.

But you can finally buy Dingyun Zhang products, over three years after he became a cult hero, worshipped by Instagram-obsessed fashion folks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On October 3, Zhang announced that his new web store would sell limited run of "Blue Reflex Helmet Bags," a brilliant Aitor Throup-style design that's both a giant weatherproof hat and backpack. And it's reflective, too.

The bags launched at the end of the month and, rather than retreating into his work, the normally reticent Zhang kept the drops coming. A couple weeks later, he issued a reversible puffer vest.

As of late December, the drops have continued, even without promotion on Zhang's Instagram page. Socks (!) arrived, as did a black iteration of his bag, a pair of cargo pants.

Demand was obvious: everything sold out almost instantaneously, even when there was hardly any information on the page.

The $420 pants' page, for instance, only offered two semi-blurry images and a single size run. No information on sizing, materials, properties, anything. Doesn't matter — folks want Dingyun Zhang.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's nice to see an indie designer succeed on their own merits.

Zhang, who used to assemble everything he made himself, now has a studio and a small team, which is presumably how he's able to create the small product runs that he's now selling.

“Growing organically without trying to expand too soon is something I’ll try to focus on,” Zhang once told Highsnobiety. "The state of fashion right now when it comes to young designers seems more lucrative in terms of exposure and opportunities."

It makes sense why it took so long for Zhang to start selling products, really. He was fortunate enough to be in a place with a following and recognition for his talents but also patient enough to allow himself to grow organically.

Too many small creatives force themselves to expand their brand too quickly and find themselves overwhelmed by order volume and the cost of the business.

Better for Zhang that he works at his own pace.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sometimes all it takes is a cosign from a famous person to clinch an indie label's fortune.

Zhang is fortunate enough to have that and more, thanks to his many partnerships with household names like Moncler and Birkenstock.

But Zhang also has the design chops to stand tall on his own merits. His work isn't just good because someone popular said it is; Zhang's actually carved out a niche based on the strength and distinction of his own vision.

Zhang's approach to puffy clothing is so inimitable that it's inspired fanart, tributes, imitators — not too many other young designers can say the same.

About time that he finally invited fans into his own world free of collaboration — not that anyone'd be complaining about more Dingyun Zhang-ified Marni or Moncler, mind you.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Indoor
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Fleece Tie-Up Pullover
BODE
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Felix Bracelet A96
Éliou
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • porter bags
    Earthquakes, War & an Empress: How Porter Became Japan’s Cult Bag Brand
    • Art & Design
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Philophiles Rejoice! Phoebe Philo Is Back, Finally
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Travis Scott seen in New York wearing a grey Flashdancers T-shirt, black pants & his Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1
    Is Travis Scott Quietly Relaunching Cacti, His Seltzer Brand?
    • Culture
  • Yoshida Porter's phone sling in black and green
    Are Phone Slings Finally Becoming... Stylish?
    • Style
  • A model wears a blue Dingyun Zhang x Moncler puffer hat & black puffer coat
    3 Years Later, Puffer Sage Dingyun Zhang Is Finally Selling His Own Clothes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    12 Italian Rappers You Need to Know in 2024
    • Culture
  • hoka
    2023, the Year HOKA Ran AMOK
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Transport Sneakers Fall/Winter 2023.
    Forget Quiet Luxury, HOKA Is Doing Quiet Tech
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023