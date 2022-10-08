Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Late Checkout Is Making Fashion Fun

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

One thing I love about Late Checkout is how fun it is. Too often brands and their collections just aren’t very fun, it’s all very serious and about making a statement – but not at Late Checkout HQ.

For those not au fait with the brand, Late Checkout is a menswear label founded in 2019 by Antón Álvarez and Alex Turrión based out of Madrid.

Born following a life of travel, hotels, long working days, and longer parties (their words, not ours), the brand’s fun and laid-back approach to fashion is echoed in its mantra: “Late Checkout issa lifestyle.”

Anyway, last year the label introduced the world to “The Bellboy,” a headline character from its first two collections.

Late Checkout
This season though, Late Checkout throws a new character into the ring in the form of “The Rockstar,” which is also the title of the collection.

Inspired by the rock scene of the late 60s and early 70s, the campaign narrates the stay of the new character at the brand’s hotel, interacting with aforementioned “The Bellboy” and helping to grow its universe.

The collection – which is divided into three installments, the first of which is available to buy online now – is a continuation of Late Checkout’s character-based approach to fashion, and a refreshing one at that.

The brand is both playful and elegant in equal measure. Bold graphics and motifs are accompanied by premium fabrics, and realised across silhouettes that are too both traditional and experimental.

Late Checkout
While other brands might be taking the world of #fashion a little seriously, Late Checkout is a reminder that it can still be fun, if you just make it so.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
