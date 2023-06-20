Sign up to never miss a drop
Real DJs Swap Out Their Pioneer CDJs for a LEGO Set

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
LEGO; where dreams live; what dreams are made of. If you can think of it, there's probably a colorful brick version of it out there, and if there isn't, it's only a matter of time. Thanks to the passion and dedication of the brand's global fanbase, there's always potential for more, like the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus from LEGO IDEAS.

For a bit of context, LEGO IDEAS is a dedicated platform from the LEGO group which allows fans to submit their ideas for LEGO products with the potential for them to be turned into sets in the future. A dreamlike look into the vast possibilities a multitude of bricks can build, any set that goes into production sees the original creator receive 1% of royalties.

The platform is alive and well, with countless ideas in circulation, many of them more than deserving of a spot on shelves. Unfortunately, not everyone can join the ranks of the beloved Land Rover Defender Technic set or the elegant bouquet display sets – heck, even the famed Death Star.

Now, I spent plenty of my recreational time at raves and festivals, and I can't say I've ever witnessed a DJ spinning on a pair of Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus' made out of LEGO. Never say never, though.

The proposed set would contain 2628 pieces, including several playable features, such as a tempo fader, a USB stick that can be placed in and out of the socket, and two replaceable LED panels.

Right now, the set is a long way off consideration, as it's barely touched 1000 of the 10,000 supporters needed for LEGO to put eyes on it, but there's still well over a year left to make it happen.

I mean, who doesn't want to make LEGO CDJs part of their DJ setup, anyway?

