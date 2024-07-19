Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Imran Potato Is Making New Balance's Iconic Logo His Own

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The first shoe to feature New Balance’s now-famous 'N' logo was its 320 model in 1976 and almost every shoe that’s followed has been decorated the same way: with the New Balance ‘N’ plastered to the side of the shoe. However, Imran Potato might just have convinced New Balance to let him subvert the iconic logo.

The fashion designer has uploaded a look at a potential New Balance collaboration onto his Instagram account, tagging New Balance in the story alongside #leak. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker is an all-black New Balance 9060, a chunky but relatively muted sneaker when compared with Imran Potato’s other footwear exploits. However, this version of the shoe switches the ‘N’ logo on the side of the shoe for a ‘P’ — and the custom branding doesn’t end there.

On the tongue of this potential collaborative sneaker, as well as above the toebox, New Balance’s branding has been replaced with Imran Potato’s take on the American footwear label’s logos. 

If this is a real collaboration, then changing the New Balance logo for a ‘P’ is a pretty big feat. 

There is, of course, every chance that this isn’t a real collaboration and that Imran Potato is just trying to stir some controversy (in which case, it has worked).

Imran Potato (real name: Imran Moosvi) is known to bootleg brands (he recently created a bootleg pair of chunky America Cup sneakers with Potato written down the tongue in place of Prada) and creating wild footwear including caveman clogs and rat slippers.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, as well as bootlegging big brands, he has also worked with some. His XXL Vans collaboration, for example, proved a big success (I’m now seeing chunky Vans Old Skool sneakers, sans Imran Potato branding, regularly). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Only time will tell whether this is another official sneaker collaboration from Imran Potato, but this is the type of stunt you could imagine him pulling off.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now