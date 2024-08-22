LEGO x Nike is finally real.

On August 22, LEGO and Nike announced a multiyear partnership that unites the world's biggest sportswear brand and the brick-building company, following years of fans bringing the two companies together with their own adventurous endeavors.

On the LEGO Ideas website, for instance, where LEGO masters can suggest would-be kits to LEGO itself, plenty of enterprising brick masters have created their own Nike and Jordan Brand homages. People want to bring these two together!

However, LEGO and Nike's actual collaborative endeavors may not be exactly what fans expect.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"We are excited to partner with Nike on this journey and help reimagine how creative play and sport can unite," Alero Akuya, VP of Brand Development at the LEGO Group, said in a statement. "Together, we will create unique experiences that will engage and excite kids around the world, inspiring them to explore their imaginations.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

“At Nike, we believe in the power of sport to move the world forward, and that starts with kids," Cal Dowers, VP, Global Kids, NIKE, Inc., continued. "Together, with the LEGO Group, we’re excited to invite all kids into a new vision of sport and creative play.”

Yes, LEGO x Nike is for the kids. Don't expect Air Jordan LEGO kits... yet.

Starting in 2025, LEGO and NIke are loosely planning "a series of co-branded products, content, and experiences," according to a rather generalized press release. Nothing promised is guaranteed or even all that specific, but one thing is clear: Anyone hoping for Air Force 1-shaped LEGO kits might want to lower their expectations. For now, at least.

The focus of the LEGO x Nike project, instead, is to "champion kids' right to play," according to the companies.

"Today’s announcement reflects the LEGO Group and Nike, Inc’s shared commitment to put creativity, fun, sport and imagination back into play, and inspire, engage and empower kids around the world," the pair said in the statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The insinuation, clearly, is that LEGO x Nike is going to be less about remaking Nike shoes in LEGO bricks and more about devising kid-friendly products, for now. Recall how LEGO x Mario started with kid-friendly sets before evolving into more Nintendo-faithful creations for all ages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Still, a pretty huge reveal and a nice cap for LEGO's powerful 2024. This year, for instance, it was revealed that Pharrell's biopic would be "built" in LEGO bricks.

This capped off a long streak of LEGO dancing around the streetwear market with fashion-forward collaborations and limited-edition kits that went on to resell for big bucks, akin to hyped sneakers.

Though LEGO and Nike have never partnered before, LEGO did previously collaborate with Nike's arch-rival adidas back in 2021 for products that encompasses sportswear, sneakers and buildable footwear kits.