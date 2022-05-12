Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Transformers, LEGO in Disguise!

Written by Sam Cole in Design
LEGO
What do you get when you combine a 17,000lb truck, a spacefaring robotic lifeform, and arguably Denmark's greatest creation? Why, the fully transformable LEGO x Transformers Optimus Prime set, of course.

Are we currently living in the golden age of LEGO? Possibly. I'm sure there are plenty that would disagree, but my inner child is adamant that this is the truth. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Incredible. The LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender? Beautiful. Lest we forget the movie – cinema at its best.

As more and more franchises have found themselves nestled under the wings of LEGO, the wonderful world of plastic bricks has grown to a scale beyond what any of us could ever have imagined. From Star Wars to Marvel, Minecraft, and DC, the world's biggest and most beloved characters have been miniaturized by the power of the brick.

Now, it's the turn of the Transformers franchise to undergo the Dansk makeover.

Rolling into the LEGO universe, transforming from truck to robot and back, the Autobots leader Optimus Prime is built with more than 19 joints courtesy of 1,500 pieces. The highly detailed model makes up the G1 iteration of the character, and comes complete with an ion blaster, matrix of leadership, an axe, and dice made of energon.

Thanks to the unique arrangement of the pieces, this set is one of the first that can be transformed into another model without the need to disassemble and rebuild.

In need of your Transformers fix? You can shop the new set online now via LEGO.

