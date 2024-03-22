Supreme’s New Store Marks Its Territory With Exclusive Products

This weekend, Supreme’s physical expansion into China will officially be complete.

On March 23, the New York-based skateboarding label opens the doors to its first-ever shop in the East Asian country.

The shop is based in Shanghai, the country's biggest city, and (as is customary with every new Supreme shop opening) it comes with a limited-edition box logo.

Supreme's famous box-shaped logo has been decorated with a leopard print background and features on the front of a T-shirt and a grey hoodie to celebrate the new shop.

Meanwhile, decorating the back of the shirt and hoodie is the new Supreme store's address, written in both Chinese and English.

The address, for those who want to visit, is: No.291 Fumin Road, Xuhui District, 200030. And it holds some special significance.

The shop is the same one that Supreme Italia used, the brand that sold replica Supreme thanks to a legal loophole and somehow managed to blag a genuine Samsung collaboration (although it was swiftly called off).

Eventually, the real Supreme won a lengthy legal battle against Supreme Italia’s founders which led to them serving jail time and paying VF Corp over $10 million worth of damages.

Now, years later, Supreme has dealt another blow to the founders of the bootleg Supreme brand by moving into its old shopfront.

Marking the 17th store that Supreme has opened around the world, there might be more than just the box logo tops released as images of a collegiate-style Shanghai sweater is also doing the rounds on social media.

Whether or not it is part of a larger Shanghai-focused drop from the brand will be made clear this weekend, as (the real) Supreme Shanghai opens for the first time.