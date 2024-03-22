Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme’s New Store Marks Its Territory With Exclusive Products

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

This weekend, Supreme’s physical expansion into China will officially be complete.

On March 23, the New York-based skateboarding label opens the doors to its first-ever shop in the East Asian country. 

The shop is based in Shanghai, the country's biggest city, and (as is customary with every new Supreme shop opening) it comes with a limited-edition box logo. 

Supreme's famous box-shaped logo has been decorated with a leopard print background and features on the front of a T-shirt and a grey hoodie to celebrate the new shop.

Meanwhile, decorating the back of the shirt and hoodie is the new Supreme store's address, written in both Chinese and English.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The address, for those who want to visit, is: No.291 Fumin Road, Xuhui District, 200030. And it holds some special significance. 

The shop is the same one that Supreme Italia used, the brand that sold replica Supreme thanks to a legal loophole and somehow managed to blag a genuine Samsung collaboration (although it was swiftly called off).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Eventually, the real Supreme won a lengthy legal battle against Supreme Italia’s founders which led to them serving jail time and paying VF Corp over $10 million worth of damages.

Now, years later, Supreme has dealt another blow to the founders of the bootleg Supreme brand by moving into its old shopfront. 

1 / 4
Supreme

Marking the 17th store that Supreme has opened around the world, there might be more than just the box logo tops released as images of a collegiate-style Shanghai sweater is also doing the rounds on social media. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whether or not it is part of a larger Shanghai-focused drop from the brand will be made clear this weekend, as (the real) Supreme Shanghai opens for the first time. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
We Recommend
  • Supreme's Newest Store Is in Fake Supreme's Old Home
    • Culture
  • Supreme's New Nike Air Max Collab Is Lustfully Low Key
    • Sneakers
  • Be Merry: Santa Supreme Is Dropping Box Logo Tees
    • Style
  • Supreme's New Air Force 1 Collab Is Brown. Very Brown
    • Sneakers
  • Supreme's New Dickies Collab Is Street-Ready Workwear
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Supreme’s New Store Marks Its Territory With Exclusive Products
    • Style
  • Why German Football Switching From adidas to Nike Is a Big Deal
    • Style
  • PSG's New Nike Air Max Is Roadman-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Pharrell Inspired the World's Rarest Timbs (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba Isn't Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Tyler, the Creator's Louis Vuitton Collection Is Peak Pharrell LV
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024