Miu Miu's Elderly New Balances Transformed Into Slip-On Hybrids

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Miu Miu's New Balance sneakers have turned into "Miu-le" Balances. That's right. The shoes are mules now!

Just a few days ago, Miu Miu's flattened New Balance 530 enjoyed a luxurious leather makeover. Today, Miu Miu's New Balance shoes are full-on sneaker-mule hybrids.

During mule-fication, the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 sneaker ditched its heels and embraced an easy, summer-ready slip-on personality.

However, we still have the classic Miu Balance sneaker from the midfoot onward. The sneaker-mule preserves familiar luxurious builds with New Balance's famed "N" logo, Miu Miu-branded tongue, and double-the-fun shoelaces.

The shoe's soles are still very low to the ground, sticking to the collaboration's design formula and further contributing to the flat shoe craze.

In early looks, the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 mules are offered in previously-released constructions and colorways, including distressed white leather and luscious brown suede.

Miu Miu and New Balance have not revealed a release date for the 530 sneaker-mules yet. However, with the pairs on full display like this and now making rounds across the internet, we could be getting the New Balance Miu-les very soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
