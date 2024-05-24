Dior's Giant Skate Shoes Are Wonderfully Beefy (& Lewis Hamilton-Approved)

What's just as good and blue as Lewis Hamilton's cleavage-freeing sweater by Dior? His super chunked-up sneaker by the luxury fashion brand.

Hamilton's sexy Dior sweater was a moment at the Monaco Grand Prix, that's for sure. But his unreleased Dior shoes were probably a treat for sneakerheads, especially those who consider themselves skater bois (or at least, dress the part).

Dior's stacked sneakers make a spirited statement in a regal blue hue, a colorway fit for the king of F1 fashion, Hamilton.

Underneath its beautiful blue tones, the Dior sneaker delivers some cool skate-worthy details. Particularly, Dior bestows its shoe with phat double tongues (!!!) and a nice stocky base under the foot.

Based on up-close looks, the Dior shoe supplies ample comfy moments. I'm referring to the cozy-looking padding around the collar.

Finally, Dior autographs its latest creation with playful branding here and a logo stamp there. Otherwise, the chunky Dior skate shoe speaks for itself with its larger-than-life features.

There has been other skate-y efforts by Dior, like those textural B33 sneakers with Denim Tears and the high-tech B9S shoes. The brand even has Dunk-esque shoes in its collection. But the above unreleased stompers are in a league of their own.

Whether these Dior skate shoes will be available for the public or remain a coveted item exclusively made for the stylish Sir Lewis Hamilton, one thing is certain: Dior has chunked-up heat on its hands.