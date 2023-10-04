Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hey Dior, Nike Wants Its Dunk Back!

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Another day, another luxury label riffing on a streetwear staple, this time it's Dior dropping a suspiciously familiar Nike Dunk-esque sneaker.

The B57, as it's officially titled, is Dior’s latest footwear offering and comes with all the hallmarks of a classic Nike Dunk: a padded low-cut collar, color-blocking on the upper, and the signature perforated toe box.

Thing is, the only real visible difference between Nike’s Dunk and the B57 is the French house’s Dior Oblique jacquard “CD” motif placed where a Swoosh would usually be housed.

Shame really because as far as luxury sneakers go, Dior is up there as one of the best for me. Its B33, which dropped earlier this year, stands as one of my personal favorites down mostly to its originality.

Fact is, in the world of luxury footwear, originality is often what’s lacking. Unlike the B33, the majority of splendor sneakers draw glaringly obvious inspiration from already-popular streetwear silhouettes. Take Bottega Veneta’s ASICS-Esque Orbit for example or Gucci’s MAC80 that bears a striking resemblance to New Balance’s 550.

So when Dior presented its new B57 – which set to pre-launch online on October 10 – the fact that it appeared to be a carbon copy of a Nike Dunk Low didn’t come as too much of a surprise, although it’s an unfortunate step back from the heady heights of the B33.

1 / 2
Dior

Of course, this isn't the first time a luxury label has riffed on a streetwear staple, and it certainly won’t be the last. This is just to say that: Dior, I’m not annoyed, I’m just disappointed is all.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A photograph of Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 shoe collaboration
    New Balance Can't Keep Getting Away With This
    • Sneakers
  • Goldwin & Baracuta have collaborated for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Goldwin Lends Baracuta Its GORE-TEX
    • Style
  • Rami Malek & Emma Corrin at Miu Miu's SS24 Paris Fashion Week afterparty.
    Fashion Has a New It Couple
    • Style
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 adidas Stan Smith is landing for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Y-3's Stan Smith Is For the Minimalists
    • Sneakers
  • Rabanne H&M collab
    It's True: Rabanne Is H&M's Next Designer Collaborator
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Che Sorpresa! New Balance's 991 Finally Has a Sequel
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023