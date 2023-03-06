Even in Skants, Lewis Hamilton Still Looks Good

Sun's out, skants out.

'Tis Bahrain Grand Prix race day for F1 heads. As for lovers of Lewis Hamilton and his 'fits, it's another day to bask in yet another impeccable style moment from the racing driver.

Before hitting the track, Hamilton braved Bahrain's 80-degree weather in a full brown Dior look, consisting of a roomy pullover and skants (!!!).

Indeed, Hamilton proudly wore the infamous early 2000s staple, except his was half a pleated skirt (or kilt, depending on who's asking) over trousers. As unhinged as the combo was (and still is), I'm kind of living for it on Hamilton.

He's braved the bold piece and eve kilts before, courtesy of labels like Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger. And he wears them very well, especially the skirt-trousers. Move over Y2K Ashley Tisdale, it's a new skants champ in town.

Perhaps, it's Hamilton's confident stance topped with the shades — or maybe it's how the champion driver can make nearly anything he wears look effortlessly good. From un-suits to grass-like sweaters, he just doesn't miss.

Hamilton's entire look is straight from Dior's Fall 2023 runway, the December presentation which saw the luxury house go full sci-fi — with Hamilton front and center to witness.

Though Dior's Denim Tears collab was separate from the Fall '23 collection, let's hope a style moment featuring the collaborative pieces is next up on the schedule.

Until then, catch us happily tuned into F1 festivities for more Hamilton. Go sports!