Lexxola's New "Neo" Sunglasses Are a Late 90s Love Letter

Lexxola's setting a new standard with the launch of its brand new sunglasses silhouette, the "Neo," a love letter to the late 90s.

In case you haven't realized, summer is over. Very over. I don't know about you, but I grew up thinking sunglasses were reserved for the sunny months, and once winter arrived, they got swapped out for beanies and scarves.

Younger me couldn't have been more wrong. Sunglasses are the uniform – the hiding a hangover days, staying lowkey shopping days, showing up and showing out.

Lexxola has reshaped Gen-Z's attitude towards sunglasses, making them the must-have accessory year-round. A quick browse on TikTok and Instagram and you'll see the full palette of Jordys glaring back at you.

Black Friday proved the brand's popularity and adoption by its global audience with the full style offering flying off virtual shelves, all the while paving the way for the Neo.

The Neo marks a new direction for the brand thanks to the sportswear-inspired, ergonomic shape. As the inaugural style of the upcoming District Collection, the four-piece release is all the more special.

Speaking on the change of gears at Lexxola, founder Zane Saleh said: “Things at Lexxola have never been so exciting. The Neo launch is an important milestone. Illustrating how the fusion of community insights and cutting-edge technology work together to create the genre-defining frame of 2022.”

All four colorways of the new Neo sunglasses are available to shop online now.