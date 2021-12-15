Li-Ning Lives up to Its "Anything is Possible" Mantra For SS22

Li-Ning has a mantra that reads "Anything is Possible," and with its Spring/Summer 2022 runway and lookbook, the statement runs true.

Season-on-season, I've been continuously impressed by Li-Ning's output. Though most widely known for its namesake's athlete winning six medals in the People's Republic of China's first Olympics in 1984 and developing performance sportswear in badminton and the NBA (such as a signature sneaker with Dwayne Wade), the brand is dominating fashion, too.

Its success is no secret – Li-Nings net profits have risen 187 percent in the first half of 2021, while the brand's unorthodox approach to sneaker design continues to deliver some of the industry's strongest silhouettes.

Though there is a clear focus on sneakers, which has birthed ongoing collaborations with brands like Soulland, seasonal apparel collections shouldn't be overlooked.

Spring/Summer 2022 is characterized by an all-terrain experience, with references to rock climbing, biking, hiking, motocross, and white water rafting informing the design DNA of the collection.

Relaxed, exaggerated, and oversized silhouettes make up the foundation of the garments, on which utilitarian details have been given particular attention. Functional fabrics come in a palette of bright summer hues alongside monochromatic staples.

Personal favorites include loose-fitted cargo pants in beige and black, oversized short-sleeved shirting options, and a range of graphic print t-shirts – though the Womenswear component was more impressive overall.

Where sneakers are concerned, there are multiple new and adapted styles such as the Cosmos Premium, exaggerated Millennium Era, and the reintroduced Wu Xing II.

Dig into Li-Ning Spring/Summer 2022 above, and ready-up to shop the collection at select retailers next year.