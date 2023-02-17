It's Called Kitchen Kitsch Darling, Look It Up

Oh, you haven't heard of kitchen kitsch? You're so 2022.

Sure, yesterday a saucepan was simply a saucepan, but today, here I am, sitting with one around my neck because it's now an accessory. Didn't you know?

Of course, I’m joking. Well, about having a pan around my neck anyway, because a kitchen kitsch trend could well be on the cards, that’s after supermarket Lidl shared its tongue-in-cheek fashion week-inspired “Middle Aisle Runway” photoshoot.

The German supermarket’s infamous middle aisle has become renowned for its random finds in recent years. From a blender and a set of kitchen knives, to kettle bells and garden tools, there’s almost no continuity whatsoever with what's stocked in the damn middle aisle. Which is really a part of its beauty.

Anyway, following this recent runway, it’s safe to say I’m never looking at kitchen appliances and utensils the same way again.

A saucepan hat, maybe? A hand-held blender that doubles-up as a clutch? A chopping board for shoes? The list of possibilities goes on, especially considering Lidl has gone as far using balanced air fryers as accessories.

In truth, I’m not entirely sure this whole kitchen couture trend isn’t going to be a thing, especially after KitchenAid presented a collection at New York Fashion Week earlier this week.

The global appliance brand showcased a capsule inspired by its Color of the Year Hibiscus, which was designed by creative director and designer Marta Del Rio, who shared vibrant takes on the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender.

Now, I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but if kitchen kitsch (kitsch-en, if you will) in fact becomes a fashion trend, it’s one I’ll certainly get on board with.

In fact, I can’t wait to take my air fryer on long summer walks, well, when I finally get one that is.