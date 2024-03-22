Chromecore Pieces to Take Flip Phone Mirror Selfies in, Flash On

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The immensely reputable research data base by the name of Aesthetics Wiki aptly defines Chromecore as a "design aesthetic that was popular during the 2000s focused on metallic-looking objects and products, most commonly CDs, DVDs, computers, video games, toys, phones, and digital cameras all having a sleek, chromatic gray texture."

As has been the case with many a Y2K throwback, the material offerings of this early aughts nostalgia, too, are washing over Instafeeds, ForYouPages, and web storefronts alike; not seldom in tandem with cross-bred influences from the likes of outdoor athleticism, over to hyperpop or techno music scenes.

Not all that distortedly reflects is gold though, so we raked through the vast selection of era-inspired attire, to secure your access to pieces that smartly reference Chromecore without verging into costume party territory.

So, grab that old Motorola Razr of yours, keep the downward arrow button pressed, and scroll through Slam Jam’s retro-futurist-raver-high-tech-fashion must-haves.

Ottolinger Sunglasses

We're starting off strong, with these extraterrestrial pair of shades. They're the sweet spot at which meme-y flashback moodboards on tech-stetics intersect with the thumping underground edginess that imbue today's reinvention of the titular trend.

ROA Mesh Hoodie

ROA's hooded long-sleeve is another great example of worlds colliding: highly functional sportswear that doubles as a faux-metallic gabber 'fit.

Amomento Netted Knit Hoodie

Like the aforementioned, Amomento's sweater looks from afar like a knight's chainmail, but is actually an airy, gray knit – a playful, timeline-trespassing take on Chromecore.



Amomento Jacket with Detachable Sleeves

You're right if you think it reminds you of something: this chameleonic down jacket slash vest has the matted silver color and boxy outline of that very first Canon you used to take your Facebook profile pictures with.



ACRONYM Windstopper

Acronym Windstopper Active Shell Interops Jacket $1495 Buy at Slam Jam

The windbreaker's asymmetry in shape and color, as well as its customizable features – e.g, removable spiky silver hardware – is as representative of the topic as it is of the stylish and intelligent avant-gardism ACRONYM at large is so well-known and loved for.

ERL Skull Sweater

ERL Glitter Skull Intarsia Sweater Silver $606 Buy at Slam Jam

With sparkly fibers woven into its intarsia knitting, ERL's skull sweater carries just the right amount of Chromecore kitsch without being too on the (decomposed cartilage of what used to be the) nose.

LUEDER Heavy Knit Zip-Up

From a London newcomer's design studio straight onto the bodies throbbing in an open air clubscape, LUEDER's armor-esque rib cardigan is thick and textured, like winding pipes contained in a shape-shifting silhouette, indicative of the Chromecore movement's diversified second coming.

Junya Watanabe MAN x mxDVS Cargo Vest

Is it a bag? Is it outerwear? Who knows, and who really cares, honestly, when it looks this cool? Whether you find yourself stranded in the woods, or rhythmically stomping in a run-down warehouse, this is the epitome of futuristic apparel with a retro-utilitarian charm.

Hysteric Glamour Studded Choker

In typical fashion, various subcultures clash – in a fairly minimal way – in this choker. In its work, the Japanese label behind it frequently applies a netizen gaze to products leaning on pre-internet phenomena, à la punk, rock, fetish, et cetera. So, this potential nod to an emo cyberphile's accessory of choice feels very on-brand.

Random Identities Steel Chain

Random Identities Prince Albert Chain Steel $426 Buy at Slam Jam

Are you a Berghain mainstay? Will Charli XCX be your top artist of 2024? Both? Picking sides is redundant here either way, as nobody will want or be able to tell the difference between either of these traits' visual manifestations if they come in form of this necklace.

New Balance 860v2

New Balance 860v2 Sneakers Raincloud $152 Buy at Slam Jam

Finally, for footwear, we give you this trusty mesh sneaker, with appropriate shimmer-detailing and icy blue leather panels. There's something so Sony Ericsson, so endearingly stationary PC about these kicks that made them the perfect curtain-call-mention for this Chromecore revival guide.

