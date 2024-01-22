Fashion Has Officially Entered Its Crazy Cat Lady Era

Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m the middle man here to tell you the news that cats (yes, cats) are the latest trend to emerge from the runways this fashion week season.

The feline frenzy – which is basically exactly how it sounds – began during Jonathan Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week presentation on January 14, amidst a show where the Northern Irish designer examined the intimacy of clothing in that distinct way he does.

The show, which was as an evocative love letter to Anderson’s love of fine art, featured a painting of Stanley Kubricks’ favourite cat, Polly, thrown across knitwear, dresses, and a selection of bags.

The painting of Polly, which was originally created by Kubrick's daughter, may also ring bells for Kubrick-heads as it was the image used in Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Anyways, of course one mere kitty catwalk doesn’t make a trend.

But when a new-look Givenchy landed in Paris days later with another array of cat-inspired clothing, the whiskers be tingling.

Givenchy is in that awkward in between stage following the departure of Matthew M. Williams in December. The fashion abyss, if you will.

So the collection, which was uncharacteristically intimate occasion for Givenchy, was designed entirely by the house’s internal design studio, which, in this case, meant cats. And lot of 'em, too.

Pussycat jackets and vests, with almost camouflaged eyes and whiskers, were joined by shin-length furry coats that were reminiscent of actual kittens.

1 / 1 Givenchy

Indicative of a Givenchy feline future? Unlikely. But a alternate route, nonetheless.

Still, as they say (I’m not entirely sure who they are, mind), it takes three to make a trend and, as if my the magic of fashion, Acne Studios came up with the goods.

The Swedish label presented a psychedelic rave and club culture-inspired collection in Paris on January 17 and it included a long-sleeved tee that adorned the face of a giant kitten.

Alas, the trend was secured. Jackpot.

Acne Studios

This feline fascination is perhaps a sign of a much larger animal fetish happening in fashion of late.

Recently we’ve seen a big rise in the popularity of wearable animal ears, whether that's headwear with literal stitched-on animal ears or hoods with devil-like horns.

Of course this isn’t an entirely new phenomenon either. Brands like Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT BOYS released ear hats as far back as 2018 and, naturally, there were plenty before that, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But lately KNWLS, with its pointy-eared wool beanie, Coperni and its $350 horned hoodie, and Marc Jacob’s Heaven bunny hat has been a part of a more recent animalistic resurgence.

More speifically, though, FW24 is going in on cats. And, honestly? It's kinda giving crazy cat lady vibes. Which is Purrrfect. Sorry.