Lil Nas X Didn't Wear Clothes to the Met Gala, But He Still Dressed to the Nines

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It's official: Lil Nas X just won the 2023 Met Gala in beauty.

The "Industry Baby" rapper just hit the red carpet in head-to-toe silver body paint, topped off glitter and what appears to be hundreds of rhinestone gems.

Clad in nothing but matching silver briefs, there's not much clothing here to comment on — that said, his look oozes with style.

Instead of your typical suit or tux, the star hit the red carpet in an intricate bejeweled mask (Eyes Wide Shut, anyone?) complemented by equally blinged-out acrylic nails.

Responsible for the Grammy winner's dazzling look is makeup artist Pat McGrath, the mind behind Doja Cat's similarly internet-breaking makeup look for Schiaparelli's Couture show.