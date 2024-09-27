Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
On’s Basic Sports Shoe Has a Techy New Look

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The On Cloud X is a versatile, good-for-any-sport sneaker. It’s lightweight, responsive, multi-functional, and comes in a simple, slim shape. However, the everyday sports shoe is losing some of its uncomplicated looks. 

The On Cloud X Z5 is a new iteration of the shoe with an upgraded textured, knitted mesh upper.

Still complete with the same Helion™ superfoam midsole that made its predecessor cushioned and bouncy, the shoe’s updated upper ditches overlaying panels for a single piece of technical fabric. 

The sneaker’s new mesh-heavy look has accents that sweep around the shoe, following the slightly asymmetrical lace fastening. The all-new padded internal collar, which doubles up as the shoe's tongue, helps give it a more pronounced shape than the regular Cloud X.

Thanks to its new textured look as well as the tonal beige and light gray colorways it debuts in, the On Cloud X Z5 is an aesthetic upgrade. Plus, at first glance, it looks to be more breathable.

Available at select retailers for $160, the updated look does come at a slight premium (the On Cloud X 4 retails at $150).

As On continues to grow and push aside sportswear giants that have dominated the market for years, it has made a conscious effort to build a reputation for being stylish as well as technologically advanced

The brand is teaming up with genre-defying celebrities, collaborating with the buzziest fashion brands, and developing wildly experimental designs.

Now, even On's simplest sneaker is serving looks.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
